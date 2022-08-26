Copper hits near 2-month high on sliding stocks, energy crisis

LONDON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Copper prices touched their
highest in nearly two months on Friday and aluminium also
climbed on worries over an energy crisis hitting output while
supply is tight and inventories low.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was
up 2.1% at $8,297 a tonne by 1025 GMT, its highest since June
30.
Copper prices have rebounded 17% since touching 20-month
lows on July 15, but are still down 25% from a record peak
scaled in March.
Soaring power prices have hit energy-intensive aluminium and
zinc the most, causing smelter cutbacks, but have boosted costs
for metals producers across the board.
The most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange ended daytime trading up 1.7% at
63,690 yuan ($9,278.85) after hitting its highest since June 30.
"As long as supply is being destroyed by the energy crisis
at a faster rate than demand is being destroyed by hawkish
policies of central banks, that could really tighten the
fundamentals for base metals," said Nitesh Shah, commodity
strategist at WisdomTree.
LME benchmark aluminium gained 2.9% to a two-week
high of $2,505 a tonne.
Weak inventories are also supporting prices, with copper
on-warrant stocks - those not earmarked for delivery - hitting
the lowest in more than four months this week after sliding 42%
so far this month, LME data show. <MCUSTX-TOTAL>
"If you look at inventories of base metals, they are
massively below the five-year average. This is screaming very,
very tight supply," Shah said.
Chinese copper giant Maike Metals International Ltd has been
seeking help from the government and financial institutions
after liquidity issues forced it to delay some payments for
imported copper, Bloomberg News reported.
LME zinc added 1.7% to $3,606.50, lead rose
1.6% to $2,008.50 and nickel advanced 2.3% to $22,175,
but tin dipped 0.1% to $24,290.
($1 = 6.8640 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Eric Onstad; Additional reporting by Brijesh
Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Jan Harvey)