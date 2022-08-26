Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Copper hits near 2-month high on sliding stocks, energy crisis

08/26/2022 | 06:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Copper prices touched their highest in nearly two months on Friday and aluminium also climbed on worries over an energy crisis hitting output while supply is tight and inventories low.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 2.1% at $8,297 a tonne by 1025 GMT, its highest since June 30.

Copper prices have rebounded 17% since touching 20-month lows on July 15, but are still down 25% from a record peak scaled in March.

Soaring power prices have hit energy-intensive aluminium and zinc the most, causing smelter cutbacks, but have boosted costs for metals producers across the board.

The most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange ended daytime trading up 1.7% at 63,690 yuan ($9,278.85) after hitting its highest since June 30.

"As long as supply is being destroyed by the energy crisis at a faster rate than demand is being destroyed by hawkish policies of central banks, that could really tighten the fundamentals for base metals," said Nitesh Shah, commodity strategist at WisdomTree.

LME benchmark aluminium gained 2.9% to a two-week high of $2,505 a tonne.

Weak inventories are also supporting prices, with copper on-warrant stocks - those not earmarked for delivery - hitting the lowest in more than four months this week after sliding 42% so far this month, LME data show. <MCUSTX-TOTAL>

"If you look at inventories of base metals, they are massively below the five-year average. This is screaming very, very tight supply," Shah said.

Chinese copper giant Maike Metals International Ltd has been seeking help from the government and financial institutions after liquidity issues forced it to delay some payments for imported copper, Bloomberg News reported.

LME zinc added 1.7% to $3,606.50, lead rose 1.6% to $2,008.50 and nickel advanced 2.3% to $22,175, but tin dipped 0.1% to $24,290.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click or

($1 = 6.8640 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Eric Onstad; Additional reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Jan Harvey)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
S&P GSCI ALUMINUM INDEX 2.80% 157.6805 Real-time Quote.-12.99%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.26% 6.8678 Delayed Quote.8.09%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:44aU.S. Justice Dept. poised to release redacted affidavit on Trump search
RE
06:40aGerman government bond yields edge higher ahead of Powell speech
RE
06:40aRUSSIA'S GAZPROM : Russian gas storage is 91.4% full…
RE
06:38aCopper hits near 2-month high on sliding stocks, energy crisis
RE
06:38aInflation angst grips German consumers as blues ease in France
RE
06:37aBritain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds
RE
06:36aCurrencies tread water with all eyes on Powell
RE
06:36aAnalysis-Italy's giveaway election pledges risk market backlash
RE
06:33aChina military conducted drills around Taiwan recently - state media
RE
06:33aCHINA MILITARY : Have conducted drills around taiwan recently…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed's 'raise and hold' inflation gamble in spotlight as Jackson Hole aw..
2Watchdog bares teeth on Veolia- Suez megadeal
3Daldrup & Söhne AG elects new supervisory board
4Analyst recommendations: Microsoft, Salesforce, Union Pacific, Snowflak..
5HAPAG-LLOYD : Sell rating from Goldman Sachs

HOT NEWS