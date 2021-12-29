Copper hits one-month high as LME reopens after Christmas break

Dec 29 (Reuters) - London base metals were mixed in late
Asian trading on Wednesday with investors booking profits from
recent rallies, while copper jumped to a one-month high after a
two-day LME trading break.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange,
which was closed on Monday and Tuesday for public holidays, was
up 1.2% at $9,679 a tonne by 0701 GMT. It touched $9,706 earlier
in the session, its highest since Nov. 26.
An arbitrage opportunity between COMEX and LME copper
supported the metal, a Singapore-based trader said.
The most-traded February copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange, however, ended daytime trading 0.2%
lower at 70,200 yuan ($11,017.47) a tonne, after scaling a
one-month high on Tuesday.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Metals traded on the Shanghai exchange are expected to
decline from this year's highs, but will still find demand
support from top metals consumers China and remain above
pre-COVID-19 levels.
* China's top copper smelters kept floor treatment and
refining charges for copper concentrate in the first quarter of
2022 flat from the previous quarter, two people with knowledge
of the matter said on Wednesday.
* LME zinc, which hit a two-month high on Dec. 23,
fell 0.9% to $3,487 a tonne, but Shanghai zinc rose
0.2% to 24,090 yuan a tonne.
* LME aluminium dropped 1.1% to $2,805 a tonne,
retreating from a two-month high hit on Dec. 24. Shanghai
aluminium rose 0.8% to 19,910 yuan a tonne.
* LME nickel advanced 0.7% to $20,175 a tonne, while
Shanghai nickel climbed 0.5% to 149,350 yuan a tonne.
* LME lead gained 0.3% to $2,284.50 a tonne, while
Shanghai lead rose 0.4% to 15,500 yuan a tonne.
* LME tin slipped 0.3% to $39,150 a tonne, while
Shanghai tin added 0.2% to 290,010 yuan a tonne.
($1 = 6.3717 yuan)
(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Vinay
Dwivedi and Shounak Dasgupta)