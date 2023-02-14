Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Copper inches up, but Fed rate-hike concerns cap gains

02/14/2023 | 11:51pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Copper prices remained supported on Wednesday amid ongoing supply disruptions and demand hopes from top consumer China, but gains were limited due to the likelihood of a firm dollar under a higher-for-longer interest rate policy by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange climbed 0.3% to $8,975 a tonne by 0430 GMT.

Despite copper demand likely to remain subdued in the first quarter, a typically off-peak season, many participants believed to see a recovery from the second quarter.

"Prices are closely linked to consumption. Signs like increasing orders from end users for copper tubes and rods are something we are waiting to see," said a Chinese futures trader.

China's central bank ramped up medium-term liquidity injections as it rolled over maturing policy loans on Wednesday, while it kept the interest rate unchanged, matching market expectations.

The most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was up 0.6% at 68,930 yuan ($10,072.18) a tonne.

Prices are likely to remain fluctuating in the following weeks, according to Nanhua Futures.

Many investors eyed more policy support from China's "Two Session", to be held in early March, while those who were bearish cited a likely stronger dollar. Should the dollar index rise above 105, copper prices might retreat to 66,000 yuan, it added.

Meanwhile, production and logistics disruptions amid political unrest in copper-rich South American countries and extreme weather conditions in Indonesia have raised concerns in China.

The dollar found some support after stubbornly high U.S. inflation suggested interest rates are going to remain high for longer than investors had expected.

LME aluminium little changed at $2,407 a tonne, lead gained 0.2% to $2,099, tin held steady at $26,805, while zinc lost 0.4% down to $3,071.50.

SHFE aluminium dipped 0.2% at 18,520 yuan a tonne, zinc eased 0.2% to 23,010 yuan, lead nudged 0.1% down to 15,250 yuan a tonne, tin fell 2.2% to 212,300 yuan a tonne, while nickel climbed 0.2% to 206,920 yuan a tonne.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click or

($1 = 6.8436 yuan) (Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Janane Venkatraman)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.83% 0.69333 Delayed Quote.1.46%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.18% 1.21514 Delayed Quote.-0.37%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.22% 0.7478 Delayed Quote.1.37%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.93% 12808.36 Real-time Quote.-0.28%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.17% 1.07159 Delayed Quote.-0.24%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.07% 0.012072 Delayed Quote.0.25%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.53% 0.63003 Delayed Quote.-0.59%
S&P GSCI ALUMINUM INDEX -0.31% 151.9423 Real-time Quote.2.87%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.24% 6.85129 Delayed Quote.-1.44%
Latest news "Economy"
12:43aWall Street watchdog set to adopt rules aimed at GameStop-type risk
RE
12:39aRussia says breaks through defences in Ukraine's Luhansk - Interfax
RE
12:39aAnalysis: China retail investors from Gen-Z to retirees sit out stock rally
RE
12:34aWhen meeting expectations isn't enough
RE
12:24aElon Musk says end-2023 'good time' to find new Twitter head
RE
12:24aDubai-elon musk says towards ends of this year should be good ti…
RE
12:16aEMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks Could Nudge Higher -2-
DJ
12:16aEMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks Could Nudge Higher as Investors Parse U.S. Inflation Data
DJ
12:16aNews Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:06aNorth Korean food shortage seems to be worsening, South Korea says
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1KYC the key challenge for fintechs: TDCX report
2Musk donated around $1.95 billion in Tesla shares last year
3INDIA BONDS-Bond yields to rise tracking U.S. peers post inflation data
4Indian shares set to fall on U.S. rate hike worries
5China's Central Bank Keeps Key Policy Rates Unchanged

HOT NEWS