Copper inches up, but Fed rate-hike concerns cap gains

BEIJING, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Copper prices remained
supported on Wednesday amid ongoing supply disruptions and
demand hopes from top consumer China, but gains were limited due
to the likelihood of a firm dollar under a higher-for-longer
interest rate policy by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
climbed 0.3% to $8,975 a tonne by 0430 GMT.
Despite copper demand likely to remain subdued in the first
quarter, a typically off-peak season, many participants believed
to see a recovery from the second quarter.
"Prices are closely linked to consumption. Signs like
increasing orders from end users for copper tubes and rods are
something we are waiting to see," said a Chinese futures trader.
China's central bank ramped up medium-term liquidity
injections as it rolled over maturing policy loans on Wednesday,
while it kept the interest rate unchanged, matching market
expectations.
The most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange was up 0.6% at 68,930 yuan
($10,072.18) a tonne.
Prices are likely to remain fluctuating in the following
weeks, according to Nanhua Futures.
Many investors eyed more policy support from China's "Two
Session", to be held in early March, while those who were
bearish cited a likely stronger dollar. Should the dollar index
rise above 105, copper prices might retreat to 66,000
yuan, it added.
Meanwhile, production and logistics disruptions amid
political unrest in copper-rich South American countries and
extreme weather conditions in Indonesia have raised concerns in
China.
The dollar found some support after stubbornly high U.S.
inflation suggested interest rates are going to remain high for
longer than investors had expected.
LME aluminium little changed at $2,407 a tonne, lead
gained 0.2% to $2,099, tin held steady at
$26,805, while zinc lost 0.4% down to $3,071.50.
SHFE aluminium dipped 0.2% at 18,520 yuan a tonne,
zinc eased 0.2% to 23,010 yuan, lead nudged
0.1% down to 15,250 yuan a tonne, tin fell 2.2% to
212,300 yuan a tonne, while nickel climbed 0.2% to
206,920 yuan a tonne.
($1 = 6.8436 yuan)
(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu and Janane Venkatraman)