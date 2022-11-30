Advanced search
Copper jumps to 2-week high on weak dollar, China reopening hopes

11/30/2022 | 10:47pm EST
Dec 1 (Reuters) - Copper prices on Thursday climbed to their strongest in two weeks, supported by a weaker dollar and signs that top metals consumer China was shifting away from its stringent COVID-19 curbs policy.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose as much as 1.5% to $8,363 a tonne during Asian trading, its highest since Nov. 16, extending gains to a third session. It was up 0.7% at $8,297, as of 0330 GMT.

On the Shanghai Futures Exchange, the most-traded January copper contract ended morning trade up 1.5% at 65,780 yuan ($9,301.34) a tonne. Earlier in the session, it hit 66,050 yuan, its loftiest since Nov. 18.

Easing of Covid curbs in big Chinese cities like Guangzhou and Chongqing helped, with investors shrugging off data showing a contraction in China's factory activity in November.

"We believe that Chinese authorities are shifting to a 'living with COVID' stance, as reflected in new rules that allow people to do 'home isolation' instead of being ferried away to quarantine facilities," ANZ analysts said.

The dollar index extended Wednesday's more than 1% drop, dipping as low as 105.69 on Thursday, making greenback-priced metals cheaper for buyers using other currencies.

"Remarks from US Fed Chair Jerome Powell were received positively by markets, setting off a rally in bond markets and a sell-off in the US dollar," ANZ analysts said in a note.

Powell signalled on Wednesday it was time to slow the pace of coming interest rate hikes following the Fed's aggressive tightening moves to curb inflation.

LME aluminium edged 0.3% higher to $2,484 a tonne, zinc added 0.7% to $3,060, tin climbed 0.6% to $23,050, while lead slipped 0.2% to $2,189.50.

SHFE aluminium rose 1.4% to 19,115 yuan a tonne, nickel climbed 1.7% to 202,080 yuan, zinc advanced 2.6% to 24,430 yuan, and tin gained 1% to 186,860 yuan. ($1=7.0721 yuan) (Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.19% 0.68072 Delayed Quote.-7.95%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.18% 1.2096 Delayed Quote.-11.71%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.04% 0.74517 Delayed Quote.-6.96%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX -0.26% 12956.92 Real-time Quote.7.31%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.16% 1.04391 Delayed Quote.-9.20%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.41% 0.012342 Delayed Quote.-8.77%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.20% 0.63266 Delayed Quote.-9.37%
S&P GSCI ALUMINUM INDEX -0.10% 156.5043 Real-time Quote.-15.65%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.31% 7.05934 Delayed Quote.10.71%
HOT NEWS