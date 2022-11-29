Copper leads base metals higher on China property support

BEIJING, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Prices of base metals
rebounded on Tuesday, with copper leading the rally, as support
for the property sector in China — the world's top metals
consumer — brightened the demand outlook.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose
1.8% to $8,100 a tonne by 0718 GMT, while the most-traded
January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange
added 0.8% to 65,080 yuan($9,076.71) a tonne.
Among other metals, aluminium was up 1.5% at $2,399
a tonne, zinc added 1.4% to $2,977.5 a tonne and lead
moved higher 0.7% to $2,129 a tonne, and tin
climbed 0.7% to $22,500 a tonne.
"Sentiment was boosted by support measures for the real
estate sector," a Chinese aluminium trader said.
Shares of Chinese property companies soared after the
country's securities regulator lifted a ban on equity
refinancing for listed property firms.
China has stepped up support in recent weeks for its
embattled property sector, a pillar accounting for a quarter of
the world's second-biggest economy, including offering cheap
loans to support developers' bonds.
Aiding sentiment, inventories of metals also declined.
Aluminium stocks at LME warehouses dropped 2,575 tonnes to
503,700 tonnes on Monday. This followed its inventories in
warehouses monitored by the SHFE <AL-STX-SGH> declining 11.9% to
110,017 tonnes last Friday, the lowest since February 2017.
LME copper stocks <MCUSTX-TOTAL> ticked up slightly on
Monday to 91,200 tonnes, while SHFE copper inventories
<CU-STX-SGH> was down 18.1% to 70,249 tonnes.
SHFE copper advanced 1.8% to a five-month high of
19,030 yuan a tonne, nickel added 1.2% to 194,950 yuan
a tonne, zinc was up 1.7% at 23,980 yuan a tonne, and
tin climbed 1.9% to 184,750 yuan a tonne.
For the top stories in metals and other news, click
or
($1 = 7.1700 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; editing by Uttaresh.V)