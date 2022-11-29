Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Copper leads base metals higher on China property support

11/29/2022 | 02:44am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Prices of base metals rebounded on Tuesday, with copper leading the rally, as support for the property sector in China — the world's top metals consumer — brightened the demand outlook.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 1.8% to $8,100 a tonne by 0718 GMT, while the most-traded January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange added 0.8% to 65,080 yuan($9,076.71) a tonne.

Among other metals, aluminium was up 1.5% at $2,399 a tonne, zinc added 1.4% to $2,977.5 a tonne and lead moved higher 0.7% to $2,129 a tonne, and tin climbed 0.7% to $22,500 a tonne.

"Sentiment was boosted by support measures for the real estate sector," a Chinese aluminium trader said.

Shares of Chinese property companies soared after the country's securities regulator lifted a ban on equity refinancing for listed property firms.

China has stepped up support in recent weeks for its embattled property sector, a pillar accounting for a quarter of the world's second-biggest economy, including offering cheap loans to support developers' bonds.

Aiding sentiment, inventories of metals also declined.

Aluminium stocks at LME warehouses dropped 2,575 tonnes to 503,700 tonnes on Monday. This followed its inventories in warehouses monitored by the SHFE <AL-STX-SGH> declining 11.9% to 110,017 tonnes last Friday, the lowest since February 2017.

LME copper stocks <MCUSTX-TOTAL> ticked up slightly on Monday to 91,200 tonnes, while SHFE copper inventories <CU-STX-SGH> was down 18.1% to 70,249 tonnes.

SHFE copper advanced 1.8% to a five-month high of 19,030 yuan a tonne, nickel added 1.2% to 194,950 yuan a tonne, zinc was up 1.7% at 23,980 yuan a tonne, and tin climbed 1.9% to 184,750 yuan a tonne.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click or ($1 = 7.1700 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CU INC. -0.96% 17.61 Delayed Quote.-29.22%
S&P GSCI ALUMINUM INDEX 0.79% 150.6078 Real-time Quote.-16.24%
STX CORPORATION 1.85% 7160 End-of-day quote.74.63%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.86% 7.18274 Delayed Quote.13.98%
Latest news "Economy"
03:06aWelders wanted: France steps up recruitment drive as nuclear crisis deepens
RE
03:04aChina's Xi says willing to build closer partnership with Russia on energy -state media
RE
03:03aIndia's finished steel imports from Russia hit 4-year high in April-October
RE
03:00aJapan's $210 billion supplementary budget set to pass lower house
RE
02:55aAlfa Laval announces $95 million energy transition-related investment
RE
02:52aCongo Republic forecasts economic growth of 2.6% in 2022
RE
02:52aNearly all toy, food retailers in Germany planning price hikes -Ifo
RE
02:51aHong kong's hang seng tech index surges 7%…
RE
02:50aFactbox-Regulatory measures to support China's property sector
RE
02:50aRussia discussing 'gas union' with Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan - deputy PM
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Behind Foxconn's China woes: mistrust, miscommunication, COVID curbs
2EMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks Seen Slightly Higher After China Clampdow..
3Asia shares take comfort in China property rally
4Indian Morning Briefing: Asian Markets Mixed Amid Continued Worries Ove..
5LUFTHANSA AG : Bernstein keeps a Sell rating

HOT NEWS