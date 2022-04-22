Copper loses ground on recession fears and China lockdown

LONDON, April 22 (Reuters) - Copper and most other
industrial metals stumbled on Friday on concern that rapid
monetary tightening and Chinese COVID lockdowns will depress
economic growth and metals demand.
Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal
Exchange (LME) shed 0.7% to $10,213 a tonne by 1015 GMT and was
set for a third weekly decline.
"We have multiple factors weighing on copper and the other
metals, particularly from the macro side, such as increasing
worries about a potential recession in the United States," said
Wenyu Yao, senior commodities strategist ING Bank.
The head of the U.S. Federal Reserve on Thursday said that a
half-point interest rate increase "will be on the table" when it
meets next month, suggesting aggressive measures ahead.
COVID restrictions in top metals consumer China were also
weighing on metals.
"Initially it was going to be a snap lockdown in Shanghai,
but it's over a month now and nobody knows when it will end.
That's another big worry," Yao said.
Industrial output in Shanghai, China's most populous city,
slumped in March for the first monthly decline in two years
after stringent lockdown measures halted production in some
factories.
Rising copper inventories in LME-approved warehouses also
dampened prices, with the total having gained 72% over the past
month. <MCUSTX-TOTAL>
* LME zinc briefly rebounded after data showed another big
decline in on-warrant LME stocks, which are not earmarked for
delivery. The on-warrant stocks fell by 25% to 33,975 tonnes,
the lowest level since November 2019.
Zinc prices later shed their gains and were down
0.1% at $4,447 a tonne.
* Also weighing on the market was a firmer dollar index
, making dollar-denominated metals more expensive for
buyers using other currencies.
* Peru said on Friday that a group of indigenous communities
had ended a protest against Southern Copper Corp's
Cuajone mine that had forced a suspension of production for more
than 50 days.
* China's central bank chief pledged to keep policy
accommodative to support the slowing economy, with steps such as
help for small companies and sectors hit by COVID-19 outbreaks.
* LME aluminium dropped 0.7% to $3,274 a tonne,
nickel was little changed at $33,900, lead was
flat at $2,401.50 and tin slumped 2.1% to $41,960.
(Reporting by Eric Onstad
Editing by David Goodman)