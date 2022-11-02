Advanced search
Copper market in 16,000 tonne deficit in August -ICSG

11/02/2022
Nov 3 (Reuters) - The world refined copper market showed a 16,000 tonne deficit in August, compared with 80,000 tonnes in July, the International Copper Study Group (ICSG) said in its latest monthly bulletin.

World refined copper output in August was 2.16 million tonnes, while consumption was 2.18 million tonnes.

For the first eight months of the year, the market was in a 292,000 tonne deficit compared with a 152,000 tonne deficit in the same period a year earlier, the ICSG said. (Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)


HOT NEWS