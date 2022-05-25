Log in
Copper market in 25,000 tonne deficit in March 2022 -ICSG

05/25/2022 | 01:32pm EDT
May 25 (Reuters) - The world refined copper market showed a 25,000 tonne deficit in March, compared with a 95,000 tonnes surplus in February, the International Copper Study Group (ICSG) said in its latest monthly bulletin.

In 2021 the market was in a deficit of 439,000 tonnes, against a 415,000 tonne shortfall a year earlier, the ICSG said.

World refined copper output in March was 2.206 million tonnes while consumption was 2.231 million tonnes. (Reporting by Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2022
