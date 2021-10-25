Copper prices advance as low inventories lend support

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Copper prices rose on Monday as
inventories in Shanghai exchange warehouses dwindled to their
lowest levels since 2009, supporting buyer sentiment and
fuelling concerns over global supply shortage.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was
up 1.9% at $9,888 a tonne, as of 0330 GMT, while the most-traded
December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange
edged up 0.1% to 72,250 yuan ($461,248.72) a tonne.
ShFE copper stockpiles <CU-STX-SGH> fell to 39,839 tonnes,
the lowest since June 2009, while LME inventories of the metal
<MCUSTX-TOTAL> were last at 161,550 tonnes, a level unseen since
June 22.
Money managers boosted their net long positions in COMEX
copper contracts to 54,030 contracts, the highest since May 11.
FUNDAMENTALS
* LME cash nickel was at a premium of $118 a tonne over the
three-month contract <CMNI0-3>, its highest since October 2019,
indicating tightening nearby supplies as on-warrant stocks
<MNISTX-TOTAL> dropped to 75,954 tonnes, the lowest since
December 2019.
* The premium of LME cash zinc over the three-month contract
<CMZN0-3> was $51 a tonne, also suggesting shortage of readily
available stocks, as on-warrant zinc inventories <MZNSTX-TOTAL>
fell to 143,575 tonnes, the lowest since July 2020.
* LME aluminium rose 2.1% to $2,929.50 a tonne,
nickel advanced 1.4% to $20,015 a tonne, zinc
climbed 1% to $3,483 a tonne, while zinc fell 0.4% to
$2,412.50 a tonne.
* ShFE aluminium fell 1.3% to 21,725 yuan a tonne,
nickel fell 0.9% to 150,120 yuan a tonne and tin
rose 0.8% to 285,280 yuan a tonne.
* For the top stories in metals and other news, click
or
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian shares started steady ahead of a week packed with
major quarterly earnings announcements, while the dollar hovered
near October lows after three weeks of risk-friendly sentiment
hurt safe-haven currencies.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0800 Germany Ifo Business Climate New
0800 Germany Ifo Curr Conditions New
0800 Germany Ifo Expectations New
($1 = 0.1566 yuan)
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)