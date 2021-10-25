Log in
Copper prices advance as low inventories lend support

10/25/2021 | 12:06am EDT
Oct 25 (Reuters) - Copper prices rose on Monday as inventories in Shanghai exchange warehouses dwindled to their lowest levels since 2009, supporting buyer sentiment and fuelling concerns over global supply shortage.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 1.9% at $9,888 a tonne, as of 0330 GMT, while the most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange edged up 0.1% to 72,250 yuan ($461,248.72) a tonne.

ShFE copper stockpiles <CU-STX-SGH> fell to 39,839 tonnes, the lowest since June 2009, while LME inventories of the metal <MCUSTX-TOTAL> were last at 161,550 tonnes, a level unseen since June 22.

Money managers boosted their net long positions in COMEX copper contracts to 54,030 contracts, the highest since May 11.

FUNDAMENTALS

* LME cash nickel was at a premium of $118 a tonne over the three-month contract <CMNI0-3>, its highest since October 2019, indicating tightening nearby supplies as on-warrant stocks <MNISTX-TOTAL> dropped to 75,954 tonnes, the lowest since December 2019.

* The premium of LME cash zinc over the three-month contract <CMZN0-3> was $51 a tonne, also suggesting shortage of readily available stocks, as on-warrant zinc inventories <MZNSTX-TOTAL> fell to 143,575 tonnes, the lowest since July 2020.

* LME aluminium rose 2.1% to $2,929.50 a tonne, nickel advanced 1.4% to $20,015 a tonne, zinc climbed 1% to $3,483 a tonne, while zinc fell 0.4% to $2,412.50 a tonne.

* ShFE aluminium fell 1.3% to 21,725 yuan a tonne, nickel fell 0.9% to 150,120 yuan a tonne and tin rose 0.8% to 285,280 yuan a tonne.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click or

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian shares started steady ahead of a week packed with major quarterly earnings announcements, while the dollar hovered near October lows after three weeks of risk-friendly sentiment hurt safe-haven currencies.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0800 Germany Ifo Business Climate New

0800 Germany Ifo Curr Conditions New

0800 Germany Ifo Expectations New

($1 = 0.1566 yuan) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2021
HOT NEWS