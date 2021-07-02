Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Copper prices buoyed by bargain hunters

07/02/2021 | 06:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON, July 2 (Reuters) - Copper prices ticked higher on Friday as some investors regarded the recent downturn as a buying opportunity, though a firmer dollar and uncertainty over U.S. data capped gains.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) added 0.2% to $9,336 a tonne by 1020 GMT after dropping by about 9% in June.

"There's been a cooling down in recent weeks, but that's a bit overdone. This is potentially a good bargain-hunting opportunity and we've seen a bit more interest in recent days with these dips," said Nitesh Shah, commodity strategist at WisdomTree, a provider of exchange-traded funds.

"We're in the midst of an economic recovery that's largely fuelled by huge monetary growth and strong fiscal stimulus, which is infrastructure focused and metals intensive."

The most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed 0.7% down at 68,260 yuan ($10,531.84) a tonne for a 0.9% decline over the week.

Traders were on edge ahead of U.S. non-farm payrolls data, which is expected to show that job growth picked up in June.

* The Yangshan copper premium <SMM-CUYP-CN> fell to $21.50 a tonne, hovering around its lowest since February 2016, indicating subdued demand for imported metal.

* Global copper smelting activity slipped in June as Chinese plants closed for maintenance, having rebounded the previous month, data from satellite surveillance of copper plants showed.

* The dollar hit a three-month high against other major currencies, making metals priced in the U.S. unit more expensive for holders of other currencies.

* LME aluminium rose 0.6% to $2,526 a tonne, zinc shed 0.7% to $2,917, lead added 0.3% to $2,276, nickel firmed 0.1% to $18,115 and tin was down 0.3% at $31,200.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click or ($1 = 6.4813 yuan) (Reporting by Eric Onstad Editing by David Goodman)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
S&P GSCI ALUMINUM INDEX 0.30% 160.4304 Delayed Quote.27.72%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.20% 6.4846 Delayed Quote.-0.36%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:43aCharles Schwab says SEC investigating robo adviser disclosures, warns of Q2 results hit
RE
06:39aIndian shares post weekly loss after recent peaks
RE
06:37aCopper prices buoyed by bargain hunters
RE
06:35aGlobal equity funds see third successive weekly inflows- Lipper
RE
06:33aFruit and vegetable producer Dole files paperwork for U.S. IPO
RE
06:30aCredit Suisse to repay further $750 million to Greensill-linked fund investors
RE
06:28aEuro zone bond yields dip ahead of U.S. jobs data
RE
06:22aFACTBOX : What Robinhood's IPO filing says about the Reddit army
RE
06:22aThe regulatory and legal headwinds facing Robinhood
RE
06:19aMalaysian central bank says received 29 bids for digital banking licenses
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks dig in near record highs ahead of U.S. payrolls
2U.S. employment likely accelerated in June as companies boost perks for workers
3Tesla top-of-range car caught fire while owner was driving, lawyer says
4MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. : European shares edge higher on boost from chipmakers ahead of U.S. jobs data
5VALE S.A. : VALE S A : receives the world's first ore carrier that produces air bubbles in the hull to reduce ..

HOT NEWS