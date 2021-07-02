Copper prices buoyed by bargain hunters

LONDON, July 2 (Reuters) - Copper prices ticked higher on
Friday as some investors regarded the recent downturn as a
buying opportunity, though a firmer dollar and uncertainty over
U.S. data capped gains.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME)
edged up 0.02% to $9,323.50 a tonne in official trading
after dropping by about 9% in June.
"There's been a cooling down in recent weeks, but that's a
bit overdone. This is potentially a good bargain-hunting
opportunity and we've seen a bit more interest in recent days
with these dips," said Nitesh Shah, commodity strategist at
WisdomTree, a provider of exchange-traded funds.
"We're in the midst of an economic recovery that's largely
fuelled by huge monetary growth and strong fiscal stimulus,
which is infrastructure focused and metals intensive."
The most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange closed 0.7% down at 68,260 yuan
($10,531.84) a tonne for a 0.9% decline over the week.
Traders were on edge ahead of U.S. non-farm payrolls data,
which is expected to show that job growth picked up in June.
* The Yangshan copper premium <SMM-CUYP-CN> fell to $21.50 a
tonne, hovering around its lowest since February 2016,
indicating subdued demand for imported metal.
* Global copper smelting activity slipped in June as Chinese
plants closed for maintenance, having rebounded the previous
month, data from satellite surveillance of copper plants showed.
* The dollar hit a three-month high against other
major currencies, making metals priced in the U.S. unit more
expensive for holders of other currencies.
* LME aluminium rose 0.9% to $2,535 a tonne, zinc
shed 0.2% to $2,932, lead added 0.9% to
$2,288.50, nickel firmed 0.2% to $18,133 and tin
was up 0.3% at $31,387.
* For the top stories in metals and other news, click
or
($1 = 6.4813 yuan)
(Reporting by Eric Onstad
Editing by David Goodman and Jane Merriman)