Copper prices buoyed by bargain hunters

LONDON, July 2 (Reuters) - Copper prices ticked higher on Friday as some investors regarded the recent downturn as a buying opportunity, though a firmer dollar and uncertainty over U.S. data capped gains.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) edged up 0.02% to $9,323.50 a tonne in official trading after dropping by about 9% in June.

"There's been a cooling down in recent weeks, but that's a bit overdone. This is potentially a good bargain-hunting opportunity and we've seen a bit more interest in recent days with these dips," said Nitesh Shah, commodity strategist at WisdomTree, a provider of exchange-traded funds.

"We're in the midst of an economic recovery that's largely fuelled by huge monetary growth and strong fiscal stimulus, which is infrastructure focused and metals intensive."

The most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed 0.7% down at 68,260 yuan ($10,531.84) a tonne for a 0.9% decline over the week.

Traders were on edge ahead of U.S. non-farm payrolls data, which is expected to show that job growth picked up in June.

* The Yangshan copper premium <SMM-CUYP-CN> fell to $21.50 a tonne, hovering around its lowest since February 2016, indicating subdued demand for imported metal.

* Global copper smelting activity slipped in June as Chinese plants closed for maintenance, having rebounded the previous month, data from satellite surveillance of copper plants showed.

* The dollar hit a three-month high against other major currencies, making metals priced in the U.S. unit more expensive for holders of other currencies.

* LME aluminium rose 0.9% to $2,535 a tonne, zinc shed 0.2% to $2,932, lead added 0.9% to $2,288.50, nickel firmed 0.2% to $18,133 and tin was up 0.3% at $31,387.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click or ($1 = 6.4813 yuan) (Reporting by Eric Onstad Editing by David Goodman and Jane Merriman)