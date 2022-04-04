Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Copper prices dip on firm dollar and China demand worries

04/04/2022 | 03:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

April 4 (Reuters) - London copper fell on Monday as the dollar strengthened and U.S. jobs data raised expectations of aggressive increases to U.S. interest rates, with sentiment also dented by lingering concerns over demand in top consumer China.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 0.5% at $10,305 a tonne at 0715 GMT.

Trading was sluggish, with Chinese financial markets were closed for a public holiday, but traders kept a wary eye on the country's COVID-19 lockdowns and their impact on economic output and overall demand.

The lockdown in China "has already led to a slowdown in the domestic movement of base metals, (and) as a result, production cuts at metal fabricators have also been implemented," ANZ commodity strategists said in a note.

Zinc and aluminium prices, however, were supported by fears of supply shortages owing to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

DOLLAR: The U.S. dollar made a firm start to the week as Treasury yields rose with expectations of rapid U.S. rate hikes. A strong dollar makes greenback-denominated metals more expensive to buyers using other currencies.

MORE SANCTIONS: Ukrainian authorities were investigating possible war crimes by Russia after finding hundreds of bodies strewn around towns near Kyiv. Germany said the West would agree to impose more sanctions on Moscow in the coming days.

PRICES: Aluminium rose 1% to $3,484 a tonne and zinc was up 0.8% at $4,371.50 while nickel shed 0.8% to $32,950, lead dipped 0.4% to $2,439 and tin slipped 0.6% to $44,500. (Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and David Goodman)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:31aSouth Africa's rand steadies against stronger dollar
RE
03:30aMORNING BID-Rhyming but not repeating
RE
03:26aCopper prices dip on firm dollar and China demand worries
RE
03:22aVolvo Cars says March sales fall 22%, hurt by chip shortage
RE
03:16aHOWARD SCHULTZ : Starbucks' Schultz announces halt to stock repurchasing program as he returns
RE
03:13aLondon Shares to Rise After Positive Asia Trading
DJ
03:12aIran blames U.S. for halt to Vienna nuclear talks
RE
03:09aBritish insurer Aviva appoints Charlotte Jones as new CFO
RE
03:01aRyanair narrows full-year loss forecast, increases fuel hedging
RE
03:01aStarbucks’ schultz announces halt to stock buyback program as he…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil prices fall after truce in Middle East conflict, SPR news
2Indian state cancels Adani bids to supply imported coal
3EMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks to Rise at Open, Oil Declines
4Delivery Hero SE announces launch of EUR 1.4 billion-equivalent debt fi..
5Bayer Gets Positive Results in Atrial Fibrillation Drug Trial

HOT NEWS