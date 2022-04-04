Copper prices dip on firm dollar and China demand worries

April 4 (Reuters) - London copper fell on Monday as the
dollar strengthened and U.S. jobs data raised expectations of
aggressive increases to U.S. interest rates, with sentiment also
dented by lingering concerns over demand in top consumer China.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
(LME) was down 0.5% at $10,305 a tonne at 0715 GMT.
Trading was sluggish, with Chinese financial markets were
closed for a public holiday, but traders kept a wary eye on the
country's COVID-19 lockdowns and their impact on economic output
and overall demand.
The lockdown in China "has already led to a slowdown in the
domestic movement of base metals, (and) as a result, production
cuts at metal fabricators have also been implemented," ANZ
commodity strategists said in a note.
Zinc and aluminium prices, however, were supported by fears
of supply shortages owing to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
DOLLAR: The U.S. dollar made a firm start to the week as
Treasury yields rose with expectations of rapid U.S. rate hikes.
A strong dollar makes greenback-denominated metals more
expensive to buyers using other currencies.
MORE SANCTIONS: Ukrainian authorities were investigating
possible war crimes by Russia after finding hundreds of bodies
strewn around towns near Kyiv. Germany said the West would agree
to impose more sanctions on Moscow in the coming days.
PRICES: Aluminium rose 1% to $3,484 a tonne and zinc
was up 0.8% at $4,371.50 while nickel shed 0.8%
to $32,950, lead dipped 0.4% to $2,439 and tin
slipped 0.6% to $44,500.
(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila
Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and David Goodman)