Copper prices fall as hawkish Fed boosts the dollar

LONDON, April 6 (Reuters) - Copper prices fell on Wednesday
as fears of rapid interest rate rises, slowing economic growth
and more sanctions on Russia dented risk appetite and sent the
dollar to its strongest level in almost two years.
Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME)
was down 0.6% at $10,391 a tonne at 1058 GMT.
Hawkish comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve had "taken
the steam out of the rally," said Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen.
"The market is worried about an economic slowdown," he said.
But copper, which is used in power and construction,
remained near a record high of $10,845 reached last month and
Hansen predicted further price rises because supply is tight and
more metal will be needed for the world to decarbonise.
MARKETS: Global share prices eased, U.S. Treasury yields hit
multi-year highs and the dollar strengthened as investors bet on
aggressive tightening by U.S Fed next month.
A stronger U.S. currency makes dollar-priced metals more
expensive for overseas buyers.
SANCTIONS: Expectations of new sanctions on Russian energy
exports pushed oil prices higher.
CHINA: China, the biggest metals consumer, is facing its
most severe COVID-19 wave since the Wuhan outbreak and Chinese
manufacturing and services activity shrank in March.
"The (Chinese) market is entering what has traditionally
been a peak season for demand," said Paul Adkins at AZ Global
Consulting. "That peak season is under some threat."
GERMANY: German industrial orders fell more than expected in
February, data showed.
"Though we expect metals prices and demand to remain robust
in the developed markets in the near term, we believe that
recession risks in 2023 are rising," Citi analysts said.
ZINC: On-warrant inventories of zinc in LME-registered
warehouses tumbled to 45,850 tonnes from more than 100,000
tonnes a week ago, highlighting fears of tight supply.
LME zinc was up 0.2% at $4,306 a tonne and up more
than 20% this year having reached a record high in March.
METALS: LME aluminium was down 0.1% at $3,463 a
tonne, nickel fell 0.1% to $33,280, lead slipped
0.7% to $2,412 and tin was up 0.3% at $44,290.
(Reporting by Peter Hobson
Additional reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru
Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)