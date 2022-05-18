Copper prices fall on lingering global slowdown worries

May 18 (Reuters) - Copper prices slipped on Wednesday, as
bets of big U.S. rate hikes following hawkish comments from
Federal Reserve officials, and a recent batch of weak economic
readings from China put focus back on global economic growth
concerns.
Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal
Exchange (LME) was down 1.1% at $9,263 a tonne, as of 0713 GMT,
after hitting a more than one-week high of $9,434 on Tuesday.
The most-active June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange ended daytime trading down 0.4% at 71,340 yuan
($10,574.69).
"There is some selling pressure as China's economic data has
come on the lower side owing to a forced lockdown in Shanghai,"
said Jigar Trivedi, a commodities analyst at Mumbai-based broker
Anand Rathi Shares.
"Also, the dollar is rebounding after the Fed chair's
statement to continue with rate hikes."
Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday pledged that the U.S.
central bank would ratchet interest rates as high as needed to
kill a surge in inflation that he said threatened the foundation
of the economy.
The dollar rose 0.3% against its rivals, making
greenback-denominated metals more expensive for buyers using
other currencies.
DATA: China's new home prices in April fell for the first
time month-on-month since December, official data showed, hit by
strict COVID-19 lockdowns in many cities.
This comes after data showing China's economic activity
cooled sharply in April as lockdowns took a heavy toll on
consumption, industrial production and employment.
Offering some respite, China's decision to ease some
COVID-19 restrictions fuelled expectations of a recovery in
metals demand.
COVID: Shanghai achieved a fourth consecutive day without
any new infections in the community, keeping hold of its prized
"zero COVID" status and keeping alive hopes for an imminent end
to lockdown misery.
PRICES: LME aluminium fell 0.4% to $2,880 a tonne,
zinc slipped 1.4% to $3,612, nickel eased 0.2%
to $26,365, lead fell 0.7% to $2,087.50 and tin
dipped 1.7% to $33,495.
Shanghai aluminium eased 0.4%, zinc
slipped 1.2%, nickel dropped 1.7%, lead fell
0.9%, while tin slumped 3.9%.
($1 = 6.7507 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu and Jason Neely)