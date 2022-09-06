Copper prices increase on weaker dollar, China stimulus

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Copper prices rose on Tuesday on a weaker
dollar and expectations for better metals demand after Chinese
policymakers said they would accelerate infrastructure
investment.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose
0.7% to $7,707 a tonne by 0624 GMT, and the most-traded October
copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange
advanced 1.9% to 61,220 yuan ($8,820.31) a tonne.
The dollar took a breather after a sweeping rally, making
greenback-priced metals cheaper to holders of other currencies.
Officials in China, the world's biggest metals consumer,
said the third quarter of this year is crucial for rolling out
stimulus measures and promised fresh policy actions to follow a
stimulus package released in May..
"Today's main driver is weaker U.S. dollar," said a metals
trader, adding that the news about China's policy support
boosted the metals complex since Monday.
The premium of LME cash copper over the three-month contract
<MCU0-3> rose to $77.50 a tonne on Monday, the highest since
December 2021, signalling tightening supply of immediately
available material in the LME warehouses.
"There are some dominant holders of material out there that
wants to push prices higher," the trader said.
One party is holding 50%-80% of LME copper warrants
<0#LME-WHL>, exchange data showed.
Meanwhile, copper inventories in China bonded warehouses
<SMM-CUR-BON> fell to their lowest on record at 142,200 tonnes.
In Peru, the world's second-largest copper producer, copper
output in July fell 6.6% year-over-year to 195,234 tonnes after
two of the country's largest mines underperformed.
LME lead rose 1.5% to $1,904 a tonne, aluminium
increased 0.5% to $2,297.50 a tonne and zinc edged up
0.3% to $3,207.50 a tonne.
ShFE nickel jumped 5.4% to 174,410 yuan a tonne,
zinc rose 2.2% to 24,285 yuan a tonne, tin
increased 2.2% to 178,590 yuan a tonne and aluminium
was up 1.1% at 18,450 yuan a tonne.
For aluminium, one party controls over 90% of available
stocks and short-term futures on the LME. <0#LME-WHT>
For the top stories in metals and other news, click
or
($1 = 6.9408 yuan)
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Rashmi Aich and
Uttaresh.V)