Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Copper prices near 10-week low as Fed rate view lifts dollar

06/21/2021 | 01:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HANOI, June 21 (Reuters) - Copper prices dropped to their lowest in nearly 10 weeks on Monday, as the dollar strengthened amid prospects of sooner-than-expected U.S. policy tightening, making greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell to its lowest since April 15, following an 8.6% drop last week, the biggest weekly fall since March 2020.

The most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange shed as much as 2% to its lowest since April 14 of 66,480 yuan ($10,277.98) a tonne.

The dollar held near multi-month peaks against other major currencies, after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled it would raise interest rates and end emergency bond-buying sooner than expected.

"The headwinds coming from a stronger USD and further measures such as the release of metal from strategic Chinese reserves are likely to keep downward pressure on the base metals sector," said ANZ analysts in a note, referring to a Chinese state sale plan announced last week.

"This is likely to test the nerve of bullish investors, who had been banking on new growth sectors driven by the acceleration of the decarbonisation trend," analysts said.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Last month, China's copper exports rose to their highest level since March 2020 due to higher international prices.

* LME nickel rose 1.3% to $17,375 a tonne, as of 0454 GMT, and ShFE nickel advanced 1.4% to 129,780 yuan a tonne amid strong Chinese demand and near record-low ShFE inventories <NI-STX-SGH>.

* ShFE zinc dropped as much as 3.2% to 21,390 yuan a tonne, its lowest since April 23, while ShFE lead rose 1.8% to 15,415 a tonne.

* China's refined lead imports dropped 98.7% year-on-year to 21 tonnes in May. ShFE lead inventories <PB-STX-SGH> were hovering near their highest since 2013.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click or

($1 = 6.4682 yuan) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Uttaresh.V and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.19% 0.74863 Delayed Quote.-2.77%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.09% 1.37999 Delayed Quote.0.94%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.06% 1.18627 Delayed Quote.-2.82%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.04% 0.013483 Delayed Quote.-1.49%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.33% 6.4772 Delayed Quote.-0.60%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:39aCorn falls 1.5% as rains improve production prospects
RE
01:19aGold prices firm as U.S. Treasury yields slide
RE
01:19aCopper prices near 10-week low as Fed rate view lifts dollar
RE
01:15aASEAN CENTER FOR ENERGY  : Going In-depth Into The Role of Coal in Energy Resilience
PU
01:12aBank of England set to stay split on QE after inflation jump
RE
01:10aThousands of comed customers without power as severe storms hit chicago area - website of commonwealth edison
RE
01:03aDongguan becomes latest city in China's Guangdong to be hit by COVID-19
RE
01:00aAsian stocks drop as Fed shift reverberates; Treasury yields slide
RE
01:00aIran stores more oil on tankers as it counts days to enter markets
RE
01:00aIran stores more oil on tankers as it counts days to enter markets
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
2MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED : MACQUARIE : Australia rejects $36 billion wind, solar, hydrogen project
3BORAL LIMITED : BORAL : sells U.S. products business after rejecting Seven bid
4Ackman's SPAC signs deal to buy 10% of Vivendi's Universal
5AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : AMERICAN AIRLINES : to cut 1% of July flights as travel rebound strains operati..

HOT NEWS