Copper prices retreat as U.S. data cements recession fears

BEIJING, July 21 (Reuters) - Copper and most other base metals retreated on Thursday, weighed down by concerns of a further slowdown in demand as U.S. housing data cemented fears about a global recession.

U.S. housing starts in June fell to their lowest level since September 2021 amid decades-high inflation, as surging mortgage rates reduce affordability.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was done 1.19% to $7,290 a tonne by 0312 GMT, while the most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange declined 0.53% to 56,050 yuan ($8,287.62) a tonne.

Copper is often used as a gauge of global economic health.

Weak demand in China, the world's biggest consumer of metals, also weighed on prices. The country's strict COVID-19 restrictions have dampened market confidence about a quick recovery in metals demand.

Among other metals, LME zinc fell 1.4% to $2,965.5 a tonne and lead declined 0.9% to $2,015 a tonne.

ShFE nickel jumped 3.8% to 167,060 yuan a tonne, lead increased 1.4% to 15,270 yuan a tonne and tin climbed 2.4% to 192,930 yuan a tonne.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0645 France Business Climate Mfg July

1215 EU ECB Refinancing Rate July

1215 EU ECB Deposit Rate July

1230 US Initial Jobless Clm Weekly

1230 US Philly Fed Business Indx July

1415 EU ECB President Christine Lagarde presents

the latest monetary policy decisions

($1 = 6.7631 yuan) (Reporting by Siyi Liu in Beijing and Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)