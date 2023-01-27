Copper rally stalls in China holiday-thinned trade

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Copper prices were almost flat on
Friday as a week-long holiday in China paused a rally that was
fuelled by demand prospects in the world's biggest consumer.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was
almost unchanged at $9,330 a tonne by 0427 GMT. On a weekly
basis, the contract has risen only 0.1% after five straight
weeks of gains.
The Chinese market is closed this week for the Lunar New
Year holiday and will reopen on Jan. 30.
LME copper has gained 11% so far this month, on track for
its biggest monthly rise since April 2022, as hopes grew that
economic activities in China would pick up after the world's
second largest economy dismantled its strict COVID curbs.
State-owned Chilean Copper Commission on Thursday raised its
projection for 2023 prices to $3.85 per pound from a December
estimate of $3.70 a pound, as inventories worldwide drop.
LME aluminium eased 0.2% to $2,634.50 a tonne, zinc
was up 0.1% at $3,490 a tonne, while tin
advanced 0.4% to $32,400 a tonne.
LME tin prices have jumped 31% so far this month, on track
for a record monthly gain. The contract rose 8% last month after
a 30% surge in November.
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)