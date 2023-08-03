BEIJING, Aug 3 (Reuters) - London copper prices rebounded on Thursday after the previous session's sell-off sparked by the downgrading of the U.S. credit rating, but gains were capped by a steady dollar.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.4% to $8,543 per metric ton by 0156 GMT, after losing 1.4% on Wednesday.

The most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange slid 1.1% to 69,020 yuan ($9,608.80) per metric ton.

Demand outlook of the metal used in power, construction and transportation sectors darkened, as Fitch on Tuesday downgraded the United States to AA+ from AAA, also with persistent economic weakness in China, the world's top consumer.

Also weighing on the market was a strong dollar, making it less attractive to buy the greenback-priced commodity.

Myanmar's ethnic minority Wa militia implemented a mining ban on Aug. 1, according to the International Tin Association (ITA), adding tin smelters in China have ensured enough immediate supply by stockpiling the metal previously.

LME tin jumped 3.4% to $28,360, aluminium gained 0.7% at $2,224 a metric ton, zinc added 0.7% to $2,500, lead nudged up 0.1% to $2,149.50, and nickel climbed 0.2% to $21,600.

SHFE tin added 2.4% at 232,500 yuan, aluminium eased 0.3% to 18,485 yuan a metric ton, zinc dropped 1% to 20,930 yuan, lead little moved at 15,950 yuan, while nickel fell 2.8% to 167,590 yuan.

($1 = 7.1830 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Siyi Liu and Andrew Hayley in Beijing; Editing by Rashmi Aich)