Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Copper rebounds on bargain-hunting; demand worries linger

05/04/2022 | 03:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

May 4 (Reuters) - London copper rose on Wednesday as investors took advantage of a steep fall in the previous session to buy the metal, although demand outlook still appeared weak with COVID-19 lockdowns in key consumer China and aggressive interest rate hikes globally.

Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 1% at $9,501.50 a tonne, as of 0739 GMT, recovering from a more than 3% fall on Tuesday.

"A strong dollar ahead of the Fed outcome and China's struggle with COVID-19 have been major headwinds. Outlook is slightly bearish in copper," said Jigar Trivedi, a commodities analyst at Mumbai-based broker Anand Rathi Shares.

"We are seeing some bargain hunting, but activity is very thin with China and Japan markets closed for holidays."

Beijing shut dozens of metro stations and bus routes on Wednesday in its campaign to stop the spread of COVID-19 and avoid the fate of Shanghai where millions of residents have been under strict lockdown for more than a month.

Market participants are awaiting the outcome of the Federal Reserve policy meeting due later in day, which could impact economic growth and liquidity in financial markets.

The U.S. central bank is expected to raise rates by 50 basis points, and markets are pricing in an aggressive run of hikes as it tries to tame rapid inflation.

DOLLAR: The dollar index edged towards 20-year peak hit last week. A stronger dollar makes greenback-denominated metals more expensive for buyers using other currencies.

ICSG: The global copper market is expected to see a surplus of 142,000 tonnes this year and of 352,000 tonnes in 2023, the International Copper Study Group said.

CHINA: Fitch said on Tuesday it had cut China's GDP growth forecast for 2022 to 4.3% from 4.8%.

PERU: Hundreds of workers from a massive copper mine took to the streets of Peru's capital on Tuesday, waving flags and chanting slogans that demand the government find a solution to a grinding conflict that has temporarily shuttered the project.

PRICES: LME aluminium gained 1% to $2,941 a tonne, zinc shed 1.2% to $3,911.50, nickel eased 0.2% to $30,910, lead climbed 1.3% to $2,280 and tin rose 0.3% to $40,395.

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:28aSterling steady near 21-month low ahead of BoE, Fed
RE
04:27aFlutter says UK inflation not hitting gambling as U.S. booms
RE
04:25aIndian shares inch higher, LIC set to open for subscription
RE
04:24aOPEC+ sees bigger 2022 surplus amid slower demand growth - report
RE
04:21aWAGA ENERGY : Présentation investisseurs (en anglais)
PU
04:20aUK watchdog probes audits of Gupta-founded metal companies
RE
04:20aGerman services sector still on growth path in April -PMI
RE
04:20aHungary, Slovakia to get end-2023 exception to Russian oil embargo -source
RE
04:17aBelarus begins snap combat readiness drills
RE
04:17aEquinor posts record profit as gas prices soar in Europe
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TeamViewer AG: Q1 2022: TeamViewer continues growth trajectory fueled b..
2Australia's ANZ sees bigger margins on rising rates, cash profit grows
3Raiffeisen Bank International AG: Consolidated profit at EUR 442 millio..
4Starbucks misses sales estimates on China COVID curbs, suspends guidanc..
5Equinor posts record profit as gas prices soar in Europe

HOT NEWS