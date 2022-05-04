Copper rebounds on bargain-hunting; demand worries linger

May 4 (Reuters) - London copper rose on Wednesday as
investors took advantage of a steep fall in the previous session
to buy the metal, although demand outlook still appeared weak
with COVID-19 lockdowns in key consumer China and aggressive
interest rate hikes globally.
Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal
Exchange (LME) was up 1% at $9,501.50 a tonne, as of 0739 GMT,
recovering from a more than 3% fall on Tuesday.
"A strong dollar ahead of the Fed outcome and China's
struggle with COVID-19 have been major headwinds. Outlook is
slightly bearish in copper," said Jigar Trivedi, a commodities
analyst at Mumbai-based broker Anand Rathi Shares.
"We are seeing some bargain hunting, but activity is very
thin with China and Japan markets closed for holidays."
Beijing shut dozens of metro stations and bus routes on
Wednesday in its campaign to stop the spread of COVID-19 and
avoid the fate of Shanghai where millions of residents have been
under strict lockdown for more than a month.
Market participants are awaiting the outcome of the Federal
Reserve policy meeting due later in day, which could impact
economic growth and liquidity in financial markets.
The U.S. central bank is expected to raise rates by 50 basis
points, and markets are pricing in an aggressive run of hikes as
it tries to tame rapid inflation.
DOLLAR: The dollar index edged towards 20-year peak
hit last week. A stronger dollar makes greenback-denominated
metals more expensive for buyers using other currencies.
ICSG: The global copper market is expected to see a surplus
of 142,000 tonnes this year and of 352,000 tonnes in 2023, the
International Copper Study Group said.
CHINA: Fitch said on Tuesday it had cut China's GDP growth
forecast for 2022 to 4.3% from 4.8%.
PERU: Hundreds of workers from a massive copper mine took to
the streets of Peru's capital on Tuesday, waving flags and
chanting slogans that demand the government find a solution to a
grinding conflict that has temporarily shuttered the project.
PRICES: LME aluminium gained 1% to $2,941 a tonne,
zinc shed 1.2% to $3,911.50, nickel eased 0.2%
to $30,910, lead climbed 1.3% to $2,280 and tin
rose 0.3% to $40,395.
(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips and Subhranshu Sahu)