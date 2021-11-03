Copper rebounds on boost from low warehouse stockpiles

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Copper prices advanced on Wednesday, as
low stockpiles in exchange warehouses lent some support to the
metal after sharp losses in recent weeks.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose
1.3% to $9,618 a tonne by 0633 GMT, having lost 8% since Oct.
18.
The most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange advanced 1.4% to 70,940 yuan
($11,087.15) a tonne, following two straight weeks of declines.
"Looks like we've found a floor at the moment. There's been
enough days of dropping. There's no harm starting to pick small
positions," a Singapore-based metals trader said.
"Inventories are still dwindling, so this downwards flat
price momentum too has its limits."
On-warrant LME copper inventories <MCUSTX-TOTAL> edged up to
31,675 tonnes, but still hovered near their lowest since 1998 of
14,150 tonnes hit on Oct. 14.
LME cash copper premium over the three-month contract
<MCU0-3> were at $275 a tonne, indicating tight nearby supplies.
ShFE copper stocks <CU-STX-SGH> rose for the first time in
three weeks last week to 49,327 tonnes, but were still down some
80% from May.
FUNDAMENTALS
* LME aluminium rose 1.2% to $2,725.50 a tonne, LME
lead advanced 1.1% to $2,390 a tonne, ShFE aluminium
climbed 1.6% to 20,350 yuan a tonne and ShFE lead
increased 1.1% to 15,925 yuan a tonne.
* A rural community in Peru will likely lift its blockade of
the country's largest copper mine Antamina on Wednesday after
protests forced miners to suspend operations, the Peruvian
Ministry of Energy and Mines said in a tweet.
* LME cash nickel was last at a $110-a-tonne premium over
the three-month contract <MNI0-3>, suggesting tightness in
nearby supplies, as inventories <MNISTX-TOTAL> fell to their
lowest since December 2019 at 140,904 tonnes.
* For the top stories in metals and other news, click
or
($1 = 6.3984 yuan)
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Rashmi Aich)