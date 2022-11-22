Advanced search
Copper rebounds on weaker dollar; China COVID outbreaks cap gains

11/22/2022 | 05:56am EST
LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Copper bounced on Tuesday after four sessions of losses as the dollar weakened, but rising COVID-19 cases in top metals consumer China capped the upside.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had gained 1.9% to $8,033 a tonne by 1035 GMT. It has pulled back 7% since touching a five-month peak on Nov. 14.

"The dollar is soft, yields are lower and that's supporting the general level of risk appetite in the market," said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank in Copenhagen.

The dollar index slipped from a more than one-week high against its rivals, making greenback-priced metals less expensive for buyers holding other currencies.

Copper's correction lower in recent days had been largely driven by worries about possible pandemic-related shutdowns in China that will curb metals demand, forcing bullish investors to cut their positions, Hansen said.

China's capital Beijing shut parks and museums on Tuesday and imposed new testing requirements to enter public places such as malls and hotels as COVID-19 cases climbed.

"The market seems to be taking the view that the Chinese outbreak is a temporary one, but one that could last longer than expected, so that's keeping a lid on any exuberance," Hansen added.

The most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange ended daytime trading 1.1% lower at 64,410 yuan ($8,996.06) a tonne.

"A surge in cases during winter will likely test the resolve of officials. Fears of supply disruptions also eased after BHP averted a strike at its Escondida copper mine in Chile," ANZ Research said in a note.

BHP said on Monday it reached an agreement with a worker's union to avoid a strike planned at Escondida, the world's largest copper mine.

Inventory supply has been rising, with on-warrant copper stocks <MCUSTX-TOTAL> in LME registered warehouses - those that have not been earmarked for removal - having surged by 88% in less than two weeks.

In other metals, LME aluminium climbed 1.7% to $2,420.50 a tonne, nickel gained 2.1% to $25,500, zinc added 0.8% to $2,930, lead rose 0.9% to $2,119.50 and tin advanced 1.1% to $21,400.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click or ($1 = 7.1598 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Eric Onstad; Additional reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.32% 1.18649 Delayed Quote.-12.16%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.34% 0.7459 Delayed Quote.-5.55%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX -0.26% 13115.45 Real-time Quote.7.58%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.33% 1.02804 Delayed Quote.-9.16%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.03% 0.012244 Delayed Quote.-8.76%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.91% 0.61523 Delayed Quote.-9.85%
S&P GSCI ALUMINUM INDEX 1.50% 153.0105 Real-time Quote.-13.56%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.48% 7.13959 Delayed Quote.12.86%
