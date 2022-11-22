Copper rebounds on weaker dollar; China COVID outbreaks cap gains

LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Copper bounced on Tuesday
after four sessions of losses as the dollar weakened, but rising
COVID-19 cases in top metals consumer China capped the upside.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had
gained 1.9% to $8,033 a tonne by 1035 GMT. It has pulled back 7%
since touching a five-month peak on Nov. 14.
"The dollar is soft, yields are lower and that's supporting
the general level of risk appetite in the market," said Ole
Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank in Copenhagen.
The dollar index slipped from a more than one-week
high against its rivals, making greenback-priced metals less
expensive for buyers holding other currencies.
Copper's correction lower in recent days had been largely
driven by worries about possible pandemic-related shutdowns in
China that will curb metals demand, forcing bullish investors to
cut their positions, Hansen said.
China's capital Beijing shut parks and museums on Tuesday
and imposed new testing requirements to enter public places such
as malls and hotels as COVID-19 cases climbed.
"The market seems to be taking the view that the Chinese
outbreak is a temporary one, but one that could last longer than
expected, so that's keeping a lid on any exuberance," Hansen
added.
The most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange ended daytime trading 1.1% lower at
64,410 yuan ($8,996.06) a tonne.
"A surge in cases during winter will likely test the resolve
of officials. Fears of supply disruptions also eased after BHP
averted a strike at its Escondida copper mine in Chile," ANZ
Research said in a note.
BHP said on Monday it reached an agreement with a worker's
union to avoid a strike planned at Escondida, the world's
largest copper mine.
Inventory supply has been rising, with on-warrant copper
stocks <MCUSTX-TOTAL> in LME registered warehouses - those that
have not been earmarked for removal - having surged by 88% in
less than two weeks.
In other metals, LME aluminium climbed 1.7% to
$2,420.50 a tonne, nickel gained 2.1% to $25,500, zinc
added 0.8% to $2,930, lead rose 0.9% to
$2,119.50 and tin advanced 1.1% to $21,400.
For the top stories in metals and other news, click
or
($1 = 7.1598 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Eric Onstad; Additional reporting by Brijesh
Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)