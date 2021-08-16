Copper retreats on demand worries after Chinese data

LONDON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Copper prices wilted on Monday
after weak economic data from top metals consumer China fuelled
worries about demand.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME)
dropped 1.6% to $9,420 a tonne by 1020 GMT, having
gained 1.1% on Friday.
Equity markets and oil prices were also hit by the Chinese
data, which showed factory output and retail sales growth in the
world's second-largest economy slowed sharply in July, missing
expectations.
"The message we're getting from the markets is risk-off
because the data was disappointing," said Julius Baer analyst
Carsten Menke in Zurich.
"But we shouldn't read too much into this data from July
because of the potential distortions from COVID-19 restrictions
and also from the floods."
China has faced severe weather in several provinces, with
record rainfall in Henan province last month causing floods that
killed more than 300 people.
Menke added that copper's correction probably had longer to
run after it touched a record $10,747.50 a tonne in May. Menke
is targeting fair value for LME copper at about $9,000.
The most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange closed 0.3% down at 69,660 yuan
($10,751.99) a tonne.
* Aluminium was the only LME metal in positive
territory, rising 0.4% to $2,609 a tonne after China's aluminium
output slipped for a third month in July, with daily average
levels at their lowest since October 2020.
* The spread between LME cash aluminium over the three-month
contract <CMAL0-3> flipped to a premium of $8.25 a tonne, having
remained at a discount since the beginning of August, indicating
tightening nearby supply.
* Record aluminium prices in the United States and Europe
will be sustained by Russia's mining tax for some months, but
attempts to push prices even higher are likely to face
resistance, analysts said.
* LME cash lead had spiked to a $93.40 premium over the
three-month contract <CMPB0-3> by Friday's close, the strongest
premium since 2007, suggesting shortages of immediate supply.
* LME lead dropped 0.6% to $2,319 a tonne, zinc
fell 0.5% to $3,020, nickel eased 0.4% to
$19,575 and tin dipped 0.3% to $35,215.
* For the top stories in metals and other news, click
or
($1 = 6.4788 yuan)
(Additional reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi
Editing by David Goodman)