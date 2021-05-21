Copper retreats on fears over Chinese price crackdown

LONDON, May 21 (Reuters) - Copper prices eroded further on
Friday as some investors took profits and others worried about
threats by top consumer China to curb surging commodity prices.
Copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was set for its
biggest weekly drop since January after a sizzling rally with
near 40% gains since the start of the year to a record peak of
$10,747.50 last week.
By 1015 GMT on Friday, three-month LME copper had
slipped 0.3% to $10,019 a tonne, down 2.1% on the week.
"It's the potential risk of Chinese authorities clamping
down on prices that seems to be the catalyst for the turnaround
this week," said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo
Bank in Copenhagen.
"The turnaround you could argue was overdue. The market had
almost gone vertical during the past month and so we seem to be
entering a consolidation phase right now."
Hansen said a further leg of the correction could take LME
copper down to about $9,600 a tonne.
China, the world's biggest copper user, on Wednesday said it
would strengthen its management of commodity supply and demand
to curb "unreasonable" increases in prices and prevent them from
being passed on to consumers.
The most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange closed 1.2% down at 71,980 yuan ($11,189.01) a
tonne.
"With nervousness creeping into equities globally and the
shiny world of bitcoin starting to become tarnished, it looks
like the markets could be in for a bumpy ride," said Malcolm
Freeman, a director at UK broker Kingdom Futures.
* LME aluminium gained 1.3% to $2,428 a tonne as a
consultancy forecast that almost 1 million tonnes of smelting
capacity in drought-hit Yunnan province in southwest China could
be shut temporarily owing to restrictions on electricity supply.
* The global nickel market deficit widened to 16,100 tonnes
in March from 600 tonnes in February, data showed.
* LME zinc gained 1.5% to $3,004 a tonne, lead
rose 0.2% to $2,221, nickel shed 0.3% to $17,105
and tin was down 0.8% at $29,505.
($1 = 6.4331 yuan)
(Additional reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi
Editing by David Goodman
)