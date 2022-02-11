Copper retreats on risk-off sentiment and profit-taking

LONDON, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Copper lurched lower on Friday,
hit by profit-taking and risk-off sentiment in wider financial
markets on worries about surging inflation.
Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME)
had shed 2.3% to $10,020 a tonne by 1120 GMT after three days of
gains that propelled the price to its highest in nearly four
months.
Global stock markets fell after U.S. consumer prices showed
the biggest annual increase in 40 years, which is expected to
prompt tighter monetary policy from the U.S. Federal Reserve.
"Today it's really risk-off sentiment in financial markets
and the dollar is up based on yesterday's CPI. There's also
likely some profit-taking after the run-up we've seen," said
Julius Baer analyst Carsten Menke.
"In terms of the bigger picture, there's a general cooling
of the economy in China. Infrastructure and property are both
key in terms of driving metals demand and we do not expect a
quick reversal in either."
Menke forecasts LME copper to ease to $9,500 a tonne in
three months and to $8,750 in 12 months.
On the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE), the most-traded
March copper contract ended daytime trading 0.7% lower
at 71,480 yuan ($11,240.23) a tonne.
On a weekly basis, however, base metals advanced, led by
aluminium, which was supported earlier this week by smelter
shutdowns in China and Europe and low inventories at exchange
warehouses.
* LME aluminium, which scaled its highest in more
than 13 years on Thursday, shed 1.6% to $3,199.50 a tonne while
Shanghai aluminium slumped 2.5%, on track for its first
loss in eight sessions.
* Metals were also knocked by large inflows of inventories
into ShFE warehouses, with copper surging by 164% and nickel by
77%.
It was the first weekly stocks data since China closed for
its New Year celebrations.
* The dollar index rose to an eight-day high, making
dollar-denominated commodities more expensive for those holding
other currencies.
* LME zinc slipped 0.6% to $3,681 a tonne, nickel
shed 0.7% to $23,355, lead eased by 0.2% to
$2,275.50 and tin was down 0.7% at $43,895.
($1 = 6.3593 Chinese yuan)
(Additional reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila
Editing by David Goodman
)