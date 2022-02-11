Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Copper retreats on risk-off sentiment and profit-taking

02/11/2022 | 06:35am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Copper lurched lower on Friday, hit by profit-taking and risk-off sentiment in wider financial markets on worries about surging inflation.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) had shed 2.3% to $10,020 a tonne by 1120 GMT after three days of gains that propelled the price to its highest in nearly four months.

Global stock markets fell after U.S. consumer prices showed the biggest annual increase in 40 years, which is expected to prompt tighter monetary policy from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

"Today it's really risk-off sentiment in financial markets and the dollar is up based on yesterday's CPI. There's also likely some profit-taking after the run-up we've seen," said Julius Baer analyst Carsten Menke.

"In terms of the bigger picture, there's a general cooling of the economy in China. Infrastructure and property are both key in terms of driving metals demand and we do not expect a quick reversal in either."

Menke forecasts LME copper to ease to $9,500 a tonne in three months and to $8,750 in 12 months.

On the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE), the most-traded March copper contract ended daytime trading 0.7% lower at 71,480 yuan ($11,240.23) a tonne.

On a weekly basis, however, base metals advanced, led by aluminium, which was supported earlier this week by smelter shutdowns in China and Europe and low inventories at exchange warehouses.

* LME aluminium, which scaled its highest in more than 13 years on Thursday, shed 1.6% to $3,199.50 a tonne while Shanghai aluminium slumped 2.5%, on track for its first loss in eight sessions.

* Metals were also knocked by large inflows of inventories into ShFE warehouses, with copper surging by 164% and nickel by 77%.

It was the first weekly stocks data since China closed for its New Year celebrations.

* The dollar index rose to an eight-day high, making dollar-denominated commodities more expensive for those holding other currencies.

* LME zinc slipped 0.6% to $3,681 a tonne, nickel shed 0.7% to $23,355, lead eased by 0.2% to $2,275.50 and tin was down 0.7% at $43,895.

($1 = 6.3593 Chinese yuan)

(Additional reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila Editing by David Goodman )


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.09% 1.3559 Delayed Quote.0.03%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.05% 0.78548 Delayed Quote.-0.28%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.11% 12201.3 Delayed Quote.0.14%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.14% 1.1392 Delayed Quote.0.44%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.05% 0.013267 Delayed Quote.-0.42%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.24% 0.6648 Delayed Quote.-2.31%
S&P GSCI ALUMINUM INDEX -1.64% 203.4905 Delayed Quote.16.59%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.00% 6.3596 Delayed Quote.0.05%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:39aPeloton's rabid fans, celebrity trainers key to future
RE
06:39aU.s. wti crude prices rise by $1 to $90.88/bbl…
RE
06:38aQatar Petroleum no longer in EU antitrust crosshairs - sources
RE
06:37aCHINA CENTRAL BANK : To maintain steady optimization of credit st…
RE
06:37aCHINA CENTRAL BANK : To implement market-oriented policy tools to…
RE
06:36aSUMMER'S BACK : London Gatwick to reopen south terminal in March
RE
06:36aChina central bank issues q4 monetary policy implementation repo…
RE
06:36aEDF cuts 2023 French nuclear output estimate
RE
06:36aIndian banks' loans rose 8.2% y/y in two weeks to Jan 28 - central bank
RE
06:35aEXCLUSIVE-U.N. AIMS TO LAUNCH NEW AFGHANISTAN CASH ROUTE IN FEBRUARY : U.N. note
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2Analysis-Hot inflation fuels case for 'big-bang' Fed rate hike in March
3DELIVERY HERO : Barclays reiterates its Buy rating
4After dire decade, Emerging Markets face Fed liftoff again: Mike Dolan
5Mercedes-Benz beats profit forecast as EV sales surge

HOT NEWS