Copper rises as Chile strike threat sparks supply worries

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Copper prices climbed on Friday,
underpinned by supply worries as workers at the world's largest
copper mine in Chile were asked to prepare for a strike over
contract issues.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose
0.8% to $9,563 a tonne by 0558 GMT, while the most-traded
September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange
advanced 0.9% to 70,150 yuan ($10,852.08) a tonne.
The union representing workers at Chile's Escondida copper
mine on Thursday instructed members to prepare for a strike due
to slow progress in government-mediated contract talks.
The copper market is facing possible strike action across
operations in Chile, which is likely unless the two sides reach
an agreement in mediation talks, ANZ analysts said in a note.
However, metals were weighed down by a firm dollar, which
makes greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other
currencies, as markets braced for U.S. job data that could make
the case for faster U.S. policy tightening.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Tin and aluminium prices are likely to outperform the rest
of the base metals complex in the second half of 2021 on strong
demand and tight supply, state-backed Chinese research house
Antaike said on Thursday.
* The U.S. Senate, unable to finalize a $1 trillion
infrastructure bill on Thursday, will try again on Saturday.
* LME aluminium rose 0.8% to $2,609 a tonne, nickel
advanced 0.4% to $19,550 a tonne, zinc edged up
0.1% to $3,032 a tonne and lead shed 0.4% to $2,353 a
tonne.
* ShFE nickel advanced 1.9% to 145,500 yuan a
tonne, zinc increased 2.3% to 22,575 yuan a tonne, lead
edged up 0.1% to 15,795 yuan a tonne while aluminium
rose 1.3% to 19,965 yuan a tonne.
* For the top stories in metals and other news, click
or
($1 = 6.4642 yuan)
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)