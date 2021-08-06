Log in
Copper rises as Chile strike threat sparks supply worries

08/06/2021 | 02:23am EDT
Aug 6 (Reuters) - Copper prices climbed on Friday, underpinned by supply worries as workers at the world's largest copper mine in Chile were asked to prepare for a strike over contract issues.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.8% to $9,563 a tonne by 0558 GMT, while the most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange advanced 0.9% to 70,150 yuan ($10,852.08) a tonne.

The union representing workers at Chile's Escondida copper mine on Thursday instructed members to prepare for a strike due to slow progress in government-mediated contract talks.

The copper market is facing possible strike action across operations in Chile, which is likely unless the two sides reach an agreement in mediation talks, ANZ analysts said in a note.

However, metals were weighed down by a firm dollar, which makes greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies, as markets braced for U.S. job data that could make the case for faster U.S. policy tightening.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Tin and aluminium prices are likely to outperform the rest of the base metals complex in the second half of 2021 on strong demand and tight supply, state-backed Chinese research house Antaike said on Thursday.

* The U.S. Senate, unable to finalize a $1 trillion infrastructure bill on Thursday, will try again on Saturday.

* LME aluminium rose 0.8% to $2,609 a tonne, nickel advanced 0.4% to $19,550 a tonne, zinc edged up 0.1% to $3,032 a tonne and lead shed 0.4% to $2,353 a tonne.

* ShFE nickel advanced 1.9% to 145,500 yuan a tonne, zinc increased 2.3% to 22,575 yuan a tonne, lead edged up 0.1% to 15,795 yuan a tonne while aluminium rose 1.3% to 19,965 yuan a tonne.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click or

($1 = 6.4642 yuan) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)


© Reuters 2021
