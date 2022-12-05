Copper rises as China COVID easing sparks demand hopes

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Copper prices advanced on Tuesday as
hopes grew that demand will rebound in top consumer China after
more cities eased COVID-19 restrictions.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose
0.5% to $8,432.50 a tonne by 0314 GMT, while the most-traded
January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange
edged down 0.5% to 65,910 yuan ($9,456.78) a tonne.
China's capital Beijing dropped the need for people to show
negative COVID tests to enter supermarkets and offices, the
latest in an easing of curbs across the country following last
month's historic protests.
The country may announce 10 new COVID-easing measures as
early as Wednesday, sources said, supplementing the 20 unveiled
in November that set off a wave of relaxations nationwide.
However, gains in copper prices were limited on signs of
weakening demand for imported copper into China, with Yangshan
copper premium <SMM-CUYP-CN> falling to its lowest since July 22
at $72.50 a tonne on Monday.
Withdrawals of copper inventories have also been slowing
across the LME, SHFE and Chinese bonded warehouses. SHFE copper
inventories <CU-STX-SGH> were at 65,226 tonnes on Friday, more
than double the level seen at the end of September.
A steady dollar also capped the gains in copper prices. A
stronger dollar makes greenback-priced commodities expensive to
holders of other currencies.
LME aluminium fell 0.3% to $2,516 a tonne, zinc
eased 0.2% to $3,121 a tonne, lead was down 0.5%
at $2,227.50 a tonne and tin dropped 1% to $24,200 a
tonne.
SHFE nickel rose 1% to 206,870 yuan a tonne, tin
jumped 2.5% to 195,030 yuan a tonne, lead
edged up 0.2% to 15,960 yuan a tonne and aluminium fell
0.5% to 19,185 yuan a tonne.
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)