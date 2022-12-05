Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Copper rises as China COVID easing sparks demand hopes

12/05/2022 | 10:53pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Copper prices advanced on Tuesday as hopes grew that demand will rebound in top consumer China after more cities eased COVID-19 restrictions.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.5% to $8,432.50 a tonne by 0314 GMT, while the most-traded January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange edged down 0.5% to 65,910 yuan ($9,456.78) a tonne.

China's capital Beijing dropped the need for people to show negative COVID tests to enter supermarkets and offices, the latest in an easing of curbs across the country following last month's historic protests.

The country may announce 10 new COVID-easing measures as early as Wednesday, sources said, supplementing the 20 unveiled in November that set off a wave of relaxations nationwide.

However, gains in copper prices were limited on signs of weakening demand for imported copper into China, with Yangshan copper premium <SMM-CUYP-CN> falling to its lowest since July 22 at $72.50 a tonne on Monday.

Withdrawals of copper inventories have also been slowing across the LME, SHFE and Chinese bonded warehouses. SHFE copper inventories <CU-STX-SGH> were at 65,226 tonnes on Friday, more than double the level seen at the end of September.

A steady dollar also capped the gains in copper prices. A stronger dollar makes greenback-priced commodities expensive to holders of other currencies.

LME aluminium fell 0.3% to $2,516 a tonne, zinc eased 0.2% to $3,121 a tonne, lead was down 0.5% at $2,227.50 a tonne and tin dropped 1% to $24,200 a tonne.

SHFE nickel rose 1% to 206,870 yuan a tonne, tin jumped 2.5% to 195,030 yuan a tonne, lead edged up 0.2% to 15,960 yuan a tonne and aluminium fell 0.5% to 19,185 yuan a tonne.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click or

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0700 Germany Industrial Orders MM Oct

0700 Germany Manufacturing O/P Cur Price SA Oct

0700 Germany Consumer Goods SA Oct

1330 US International Trade Oct

($1 = 6.9696 yuan) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CU INC. -1.60% 17.8 Delayed Quote.-27.29%
S&P GSCI ALUMINUM INDEX -0.54% 158.523 Real-time Quote.-9.73%
STX CORPORATION -8.29% 7300 End-of-day quote.78.05%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.05% 6.97243 Delayed Quote.10.16%
Latest news "Economy"
12:32aINDIA RUPEE-Rupee below 82/USD for first time in a month, premiums at 12-yr low
RE
12:30aMORNING BID-Powerless
RE
12:21aSouth Korean court orders $51 million property transfer in SK Group chief's divorce
RE
12:21aAt least five killed in blast in north Afghanistan
RE
12:16aEMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks Seen Muted as -2-
DJ
12:16aEMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks Seen Muted as Strong U.S. Data Raises Rate Worries
DJ
12:16aTrending : Australia Central Bank Stays on Hike Path
DJ
12/06United States, Australia to counter China's 'destabilizing military activities' - statement
RE
12/06Global renewables capacity set to double over next five years, says IEA
RE
12/05China says U.S. nuclear weapons report is speculation
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil prices rise after price cap on Russian crude, OPEC+ meeting
2Gold flat after sharp declines on U.S. data
3China Pharma : Dec. 5, 2022_China Pharma Holdings, Inc. Announced the A..
4Australian gas, power projects hit by collapse of contractor Clough
5South Korean court orders $51 million property transfer in SK Group chi..

HOT NEWS