Copper rises as Fed signals no immediate rate hike

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Copper prices advanced on Thursday after
the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled it would stay patient before
raising rates to sustain the country's economic growth and
employment recovery.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose
1.6% to $9,607 a tonne by 0427 GMT, rebounding from two straight
sessions of losses.
The most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange was almost unchanged at 70,430 yuan
($11,015.88) a tonne.
The Fed said it would trim its massive bond-buying programme
starting this month, but stay patient and wait for more job
growth before raising interest rates.
Copper is often used as a gauge of global economic health
due to its widespread application in many sectors. A delay in
U.S. rate hikes is likely to sustain growth in the world's
biggest economy.
FUNDAMENTALS
* LME aluminium rose 0.9% to $2,680 a tonne, nickel
advanced 1.1% to $19,380 a tonne, and zinc was
up 1.2% at $3,347.50 a tonne.
* ShFE aluminium fell 1.1% to 19,880 yuan a tonne,
nickel decreased 1.5% to 142,680 yuan a tonne, while
tin rose 1.8% to 278,200 yuan a tonne.
MARKETS NEWS
* Share markets firmed after the Fed engineered an orderly
start to unwinding its massive stimulus programme, though doubts
about the inflation outlook did push up longer-dated bond
yields.
