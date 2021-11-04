Log in
Copper rises as Fed signals no immediate rate hike

11/04/2021 | 12:46am EDT
Nov 4 (Reuters) - Copper prices advanced on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled it would stay patient before raising rates to sustain the country's economic growth and employment recovery.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 1.6% to $9,607 a tonne by 0427 GMT, rebounding from two straight sessions of losses.

The most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was almost unchanged at 70,430 yuan ($11,015.88) a tonne.

The Fed said it would trim its massive bond-buying programme starting this month, but stay patient and wait for more job growth before raising interest rates.

Copper is often used as a gauge of global economic health due to its widespread application in many sectors. A delay in U.S. rate hikes is likely to sustain growth in the world's biggest economy.

FUNDAMENTALS

* LME aluminium rose 0.9% to $2,680 a tonne, nickel advanced 1.1% to $19,380 a tonne, and zinc was up 1.2% at $3,347.50 a tonne.

* ShFE aluminium fell 1.1% to 19,880 yuan a tonne, nickel decreased 1.5% to 142,680 yuan a tonne, while tin rose 1.8% to 278,200 yuan a tonne.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click or

MARKETS NEWS

* Share markets firmed after the Fed engineered an orderly start to unwinding its massive stimulus programme, though doubts about the inflation outlook did push up longer-dated bond yields.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0700 Germany Industrial Orders MM Sept

0850 France Markit Serv, Comp PMI Oct

0855 Germany Markit Serv, Comp Final PMI Oct

0900 EU Markit Serv, Comp Final PMI Oct

1200 UK BOE Bank Rate Nov

1200 UK GB BOE QE Corp Nov

1200 Brazil Industrial Output MM, YY Sept

1230 US International Trade $ Sept

1230 US Initial Jobless Claim weekly

1300 Brazil Markit Serv, Comp PMI Oct

($1 = 6.3935 yuan) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2021
