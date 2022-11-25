Copper rises on hopes for Chinese property market boost

LONDON, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Copper prices rose on Friday
as top consumer China stepped up measures to support its economy
and the metals-intensive property sector.
However, a surge in COVID-19 cases in China to record levels
and expanding lockdowns in the country are hurting metals demand
in the short term.
Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME)
was up 1% at $8,121 a tonne at 1144 GMT, but up only 0.5% for
the week.
Prices of the metal used in power and construction have
fallen 25% from a high in March as growth in China and elsewhere
slowed.
"The market is building a bottom," said Gianclaudio Torlizzi
at consultants T-Commodity, predicting copper would head towards
$9,000.
He said investors were too negative on the outlook for
copper consumption and inventories were so low that "you don't
need a big increase in demand to push prices up".
But analysts at Citi said that "amid a return of lockdowns
in China and broader weakness in global demand ... we instead
expect more durable price recoveries later in 2023".
China's central bank said it is cutting bank reserve
requirements to free up liquidity and sources said it will offer
cheap loans to financial firms for buying bonds issued by
property developers.
That came after commercial banks pledged at least $162
billion in fresh credit to property developers.
The global copper market was in deficit in the first nine
months of this year and copper producer Codelco said the trade
would be undersupplied by millions of tonnes in the coming
decade.
Copper inventories in LME-registered warehouses have
stabilised around the relatively low level of 90,000 tonnes.
But Shanghai Futures Exchange warehouse stocks fell 18% to
70,249 tonnes in the week to Friday and inventories in Chinese
LME aluminium was up 0.7% at $2,385 a tonne, zinc
rose 0.7% to $2,939, nickel gained 0.4% to
$26,200, lead was up 0.1% at $2,133 and tin was
0.7% higher at $22,400.
(Reporting by Peter Hobson; Additional reporting by Siyi Liu
and Dominique Patton; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)