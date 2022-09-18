Copper rises on weaker dollar, but bleak demand caps gain

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Copper prices rose on Monday as a weaker
dollar made greenback-priced metals cheaper for holders of other
currencies, but tepid global demand kept a lid on gains.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose
0.5% to $7,804 a tonne by 0325 GMT, and the most-traded October
copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange
advanced 1% to 62,650 yuan ($8,940.42) a tonne.
The dollar held below a two-decade peak versus major peers,
with market participants looking to key central bank meetings
this week.
Prices of copper, often used as a gauge of global economic
health, have dropped 28% from record-high levels hit in March as
tighter monetary policy to tackle heated inflation threatens to
hurt growth and metals demand.
ShFE nickel increased 2.9% to 190,760 yuan a tonne,
tin rose 1.1% to 178,020 yuan a tonne and aluminium
fell 0.9% to 18,760 yuan a tonne.
China's aluminium imports in August dropped 19% from a year
earlier to 200,440 tonnes, reflecting a weaker import appetite
amid record-high domestic production and tight overseas supply.
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Devika Syamnath)