Copper rises on weaker dollar, but bleak demand caps gain

09/18/2022 | 11:53pm EDT
Sept 19 (Reuters) - Copper prices rose on Monday as a weaker dollar made greenback-priced metals cheaper for holders of other currencies, but tepid global demand kept a lid on gains.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.5% to $7,804 a tonne by 0325 GMT, and the most-traded October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange advanced 1% to 62,650 yuan ($8,940.42) a tonne.

The dollar held below a two-decade peak versus major peers, with market participants looking to key central bank meetings this week.

Prices of copper, often used as a gauge of global economic health, have dropped 28% from record-high levels hit in March as tighter monetary policy to tackle heated inflation threatens to hurt growth and metals demand.

ShFE nickel increased 2.9% to 190,760 yuan a tonne, tin rose 1.1% to 178,020 yuan a tonne and aluminium fell 0.9% to 18,760 yuan a tonne.

China's aluminium imports in August dropped 19% from a year earlier to 200,440 tonnes, reflecting a weaker import appetite amid record-high domestic production and tight overseas supply.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

No major data/events expected on Monday (Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.31% 1.13988 Delayed Quote.-15.60%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.17% 0.75277 Delayed Quote.-4.74%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.29% 0.99919 Delayed Quote.-11.85%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.06% 0.012562 Delayed Quote.-6.52%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.43% 0.5967 Delayed Quote.-12.40%
S&P GSCI ALUMINUM INDEX -0.07% 144.3285 Real-time Quote.-19.02%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.14% 7.0114 Delayed Quote.10.15%
HOT NEWS