Copper rises; set for weekly fall on fears of China's price curbs

HANOI, June 11 (Reuters) - Copper rose on Friday in London,
as the dollar weakened, but the contract was set for a weekly
decline on fears that China will introduce limits on commodity
prices.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose
0.2% to $9,907 a tonne by 0519 GMT, but it was down 0.5% for the
week.
The most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange declined 0.6% to 71,070 yuan ($11,128.68) a
tonne
After a week of anxious waiting, markets got the high U.S.
inflation number they dreaded, shrugged it off and moved on -
leaving the U.S. dollar under pressure, which made
greenback-priced metals cheaper and more attractive to holders
of other currencies.
"We expect near-term stabilization after copper and
aluminium, especially, reached fresh-new highs in May," said
Fitch Solutions analysts in a note.
"Nevertheless, there should be no collapse and prices will
remain elevated compared to previous years, on the back of a
weakening U.S. dollar, tight fundamentals and positive investor
sentiment due to the ongoing global economic recovery."
However, copper was under pressure as authorities in China,
the world's top consumer of the metal, vowed to control a surge
in commodities prices, as producer inflation in May hit its
highest in over 12 years.
FUNDAMENTALS
* LME aluminium rose 0.6% to $2,490.50 a tonne and
lead advanced 0.7% to $2,190 a tonne. ShFE aluminium
climbed 2.3% to 18,930 yuan a tonne and ShFE nickel
increased 2.2% to 135,060 yuan a tonne.
* China is looking to release 800,000-900,000 tonnes of
primary aluminium from its state reserves as soon as next month
to ease high prices for the metal, consultancy CRU said in a
note to clients, citing local market contacts.
* For the top stories in metals and other news, click
or
($1 = 6.3862 yuan)
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; editing by Uttaresh.V and Rashmi
Aich)