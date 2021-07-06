Copper rises to 3-week high on fund buying; Fed minutes eyed

July 6 (Reuters) - Copper prices rose to a three-week peak
on Tuesday as a lower-than-expected stocks release in China and
strong U.S. jobs data fuelled fund buying momentum in the red
metal.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
advanced 0.3% to $9,537 a tonne by 0410 GMT, after rising as
much as 0.6% earlier in the session to $9,569, its highest since
June 16.
The most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange increased 1.1% to 69,610 yuan
($10,773.21) a tonne. The contract hit its highest since June 15
at 69,970 yuan earlier in the session.
China's state reserves administration is scheduled to
auction 20,000 tonnes of copper — equivalent to only 2.3% of the
country's output in May, among other metals on July 5-6.
Meanwhile, data on Friday showing an acceleration in U.S.
hiring boosted hopes of stronger demand for metals and a
sustained recovery in the world's biggest economy.
"Everyday that the closing price is above the prior, the
momentum builds for the momentum-chasing funds," said a
Singapore-based metals trader.
Minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest policy
meeting due on Wednesday might determine the near-term direction
of the dollar as investors look for insight into the thinking
behind last month's hawkish shift in which Fed members projected
a start to rate hikes in 2023.
Copper will be under pressure as the U.S. government fiscal
support is waning. Meanwhile, the Chinese have been talking down
prices and releasing inventories at discounts and banks are not
picking up the slack to lend to businesses, the trader said.
"It's not doom and gloom yet. It's just that we've peaked in
growth rates of prices. From now on the trend is only flattish
to gently creeping upwards," the trader added.
FUNDAMENTALS
* LME nickel rose 0.5% to $18,505 a tonne, zinc
advanced 0.3% to $2,955.50 a tonne, ShFE nickel
increased 1.3% to 138,090 yuan a tonne and ShFE tin
jumped 2.3% to 218,940 yuan a tonne.
($1 = 6.4614 yuan)
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu
and Amy Caren Daniel)