Copper rises to four-week peak on supply concerns

LONDON, April 5 (Reuters) - Copper prices rose to a
four-week high on Tuesday as a fall in output from top producer
Chile and pressure for more sanctions on Russia, another large
producer, raised supply risks.
Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME)
was up 0.4% at $10,514.50 a tonne by 1004 GMT, after reaching
$10,580, near the record high of $10,845 reached a month ago.
The metal used in power and construction is up around 8%
this year after rising around 25% in 2020 and 2021.
"Chilean copper production was incredibly low in February,"
said Commerzbank analyst Daniel Briesemann, while noting a rise
in the fees smelters are charging to refine ore suggests supply
is still reasonably abundant.
Prices should remain high or rise further, before falling
towards year end, Briesemann said.
CHILE: Chile's copper production fell by 7.5% in February to
394,700 tonnes, the government said.
CHARGES: China's top copper smelters raised their floor
treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs) for copper concentrate
in the second quarter by 14%, sources said last week.
SANCTIONS: Russia faced more Western sanctions in
retaliation for civilian killings in Ukraine. Russia produced
about 3.5% of the world's refined copper last year.
ZINC: On-warrant inventories of zinc in LME-registered
warehouses fell to 64,025 tonnes from 130,000 tonnes in
mid-March, highlighting fears of tight supply. <MZNSTX-TOTAL>
Some smelters in Europe have been forced by high power
prices to cut production. LME zinc was down 1.2% at
$4,316.50 a tonne but is up around 22% this year having reached
a record high in March.
OUTBREAK: Authorities in China, the biggest metals consumer,
extended a lockdown in Shanghai to cover 26 million people. The
COVID-19 outbreak has disrupted some industries.
ALUMINIUM: Some Japanese aluminium buyers have agreed a
premium of $172 a tonne for the second quarter, down 2.8% from
the first, sources said.
PRICES: LME aluminium was up 0.8% at $3,476 a tonne,
nickel rose 1.1% to $33,605, lead gained 0.2% to
$2,416.50, and tin was flat at $44,150.
(Reporting by Peter Hobson; Additional reporting by Brijesh
Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by David Holmes)