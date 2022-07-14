Copper set for biggest weekly loss since March 2020

July 15 (Reuters) - London copper prices fell on Friday, on track for their worst weekly loss in more than two years, on a stronger dollar and weak demand outlook due to slowing economic growth and imminent rate hikes.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 0.5% to $7,135.50 a tonne by 0249 GMT. It was down 8.7% on a weekly basis, its biggest drop since March 2020.

The most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange dropped 1.8% to 54,750 yuan ($8,104.99) a tonne, having hit its lowest since November 2020 of 54,440 yuan a tonne earlier in the session.

Economic growth in top metals consumer China slowed sharply in the second quarter, expanding 0.4% year-on-year and missing expectations, as widespread lockdowns to curb record COVID cases hit industrial activity and consumer spending.

Meanwhile, inflation in the United States at the highest since 1981 is seen triggering a jump in rate hike this month, which is expected to slow growth and push up the dollar.

The dollar hovered near its two-decade high, making greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies.

ShFE nickel tumbled 8.3% to 142,690 yuan a tonne, tin dropped 3.1% to 186,280 yuan a tonne while aluminium rose 0.5% to 17,355 yuan a tonne.

FUNDAMENTALS

* China's primary aluminium production rose 3.2% to 3.39 million tonnes in June from a year earlier as high global prices spurred an increase in output.

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian stocks hit a two-year low and were heading for a weekly loss, while the dollar was set for its third week of gains as a fresh slew of rate hikes around the world deepened worry about the outlook for global economic growth.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

1100 EU Reserve Assets Total June

1230 US Retail Sales MM June

1315 US Industrial Production MM June

1400 US U Mich Sentiment Prelim July

($1 = 6.7551 yuan) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)