Copper set for first yearly fall in four as recession risks weigh

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Copper slipped on Friday and was
heading for its first yearly decline since 2018 as an overall
stronger dollar, worsening COVID-19 situation in China, and
global economic slowdown worries weighed on industrial metals.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was
flat at $8,422.00 a tonne, as of 0249 GMT. The metal, used in
power and construction and seen as a gauge for the health of the
global economy, was down 13.4% in 2022.
On the Shanghai Futures Exchange, the most-traded February
copper contract was down 0.4% at 66,080 yuan ($9,493.57)
a tonne and was down about 1.1% for the year.
The dollar was on track for its best performance in seven
years, buoyed by the U.S. Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary
policy tightening and concerns about the global growth outlook.
A stronger dollar makes the greenback-priced commodity less
attractive to non-dollar buyers.
Earlier this week, China announced that inbound travellers
would no longer have to go into quarantine from Jan. 8.
Top metals consumer China's strict COVID containment policy
has curbed industrial activity and domestic demand, and last
month ignited public unrest.
Around 9,000 people in China are probably dying each day
from COVID-19, UK-based health data firm Airfinity said on
Thursday.
China will boost fiscal spending "appropriately" in 2023 to
support the slowing economy, focusing on tech innovation and key
strategic sectors, the finance ministry said on Thursday.
Among other metals, LME aluminium was unchanged at
$2,405 a tonne, zinc rose 0.5% to $2,999, lead
eased 0.6% to $2,259, and tin climbed 1.1% to $25,195.
In Shanghai, aluminium was flat at 18,710 yuan a
tonne, tin rose 0.7% to 208,730 yuan, zinc
slipped 0.6% to 23,685 yuan, nickel gained 0.6% to
229,470 yuan, and lead edged 0.1% lower to 15,915 yuan.
For the top stories in metals and other news, click
or
($1 = 6.9605 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; editing by
Uttaresh.V)