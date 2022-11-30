Copper skips to near two-week high on weaker dollar

LONDON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Copper prices rose to their
highest in nearly two weeks on Wednesday, boosted by a weaker
dollar amid hopes that inflation is peaking and the pace of
central bank rate hikes will slow.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
gained 1.9% by 1100 GMT, to $8,189 a tonne, the highest since
Nov. 17.
The dollar index slipped ahead of a speech by the
head of the U.S. Federal Reserve later on Wednesday, making
commodities priced in the U.S. currency cheaper for buyers using
other currencies.
"Fed Chairman (Jerome) Powell will probably reiterate the
slower pace of rate hikes, so the dollar can take a break and
that's good news for metals," said Amelia Xiao Fu, head of
commodity market strategy at Bank of China International.
"But any rally is likely to be limited because there's still
macro pressure on commodities and inflation is still very high."
The metal, used in construction and power, touched a near
five-month peak of $8,600 a tonne earlier this month but
retreated largely due to fears that rising COVID cases in top
consumer China may curb growth and, therefore, metals demand.
The market was still on edge on Wednesday as more protests
erupted in China over COVID-19 restrictions with people in
Guangzhou clashing with riot police in hazmat suits.
Also capping gains on the day was weak Chinese factory data
as the official manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI)
came in at the lowest reading in seven months.
"The disappointing PMIs inform us that the incoming
reopening process could be slow, painful and bumpy," said Ting
Lu, chief China economist at Nomura.
The most-traded January copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange slipped 0.3% to 64,680 yuan
($9,057.43) a tonne.
Among other metals, LME aluminium climbed 1.9% to
$2,426 a tonne, nickel rose 0.5% to $27,000, zinc
advanced 1.1% to $2,968, lead added 0.5% to
$2,145 and tin gained 0.9% to $23,000.
($1 = 7.1411 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Eric Onstad, Additional reporting by Beijing
Newsroom; Editing by Savio D'Souza)