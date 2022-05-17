Copper slips as hawkish Fed, weak China data weighs

May 18 (Reuters) - Copper prices slipped on Wednesday, as
bets over big U.S. rate hikes following hawkish comments from
Federal Reserve officials and a recent batch of weak economic
readings from top metals consumer China added to growth worries.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal
Exchange (LME) was down 0.4% at $9,332 a tonne, as of 0158 GMT,
after hitting a more than one-week high of $9,434 on Tuesday.
* The most-active June copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange was steady at 71,670 yuan
($10,622.81).
* Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday pledged that the U.S.
central bank would ratchet interest rates as high as needed to
kill a surge in inflation that he said threatened the foundation
of the economy.
* The dollar rose 0.1% against its rivals, making
greenback-denominated metals less expensive for buyers using
other currencies.
* China's new home prices in April fell for the first time
month-on-month since December, official data showed, hit by
strict COVID-19 lockdowns in many cities.
* Mainland China reported 1,305 new coronavirus cases on May
17, compared with 1,100 new cases a day earlier.
* Data on Monday showed China's economic activity cooled
sharply in April as widening lockdowns took a heavy toll on
consumption, industrial production and employment.
* U.S. retail sales increased 0.9% in April, while
industrial production accelerated 1.1% last month amid continued
strong demand for motor vehicles and other goods.
* Peru, the world's second-largest copper producer, risks
losing out on billions of dollars of mining investment if the
government fails to defuse protests that are hitting the
industry and denting production, analysts and executives said.
MARKETS NEWS
* Global equity markets rallied and Treasury yields rose on
Tuesday, as solid U.S. retail sales in April suggested economic
growth might strengthen, as did an easing of China's lockdowns
to contain the COVID-19 pandemic..
($1 = 6.7468 Chinese yuan renminbi)
