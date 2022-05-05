Copper slips on stronger dollar, weaker risk appetite

May 6 (Reuters) - Copper prices fell on Friday as the U.S.
dollar rose to a 20-year high and as global equities tumbled on
worries over a higher interest rate environment hurting global
growth.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal
Exchange (LME) was down 0.4% at $9,455.50 a tonne, as of 0156
GMT. Copper hit a 4-month low on Wednesday.
* The most-active June copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange fell 1.3% to 72,100 yuan ($10,783.89).
* The dollar firmed near a 20-year high and was headed for a
fifth winning week on Friday, ahead of closely watched U.S. jobs
report that's likely to back the case for aggressive monetary
policy tightening.
* A stronger dollar makes greenback-denominated metals
expensive for buyers using other currencies.
* The Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised its benchmark
overnight interest rate by half a percentage point, the biggest
jump in 22 years, to fight against soaring inflation.
* German industrial orders fell more than expected in March,
driven mainly by a reduction in orders from abroad as the war in
Ukraine hit manufacturing demand in Europe's biggest economy,
data showed on Thursday.
* Peru pledged to review conditions around a major cooper
mine but said it would not lift by Friday an emergency
declaration temporarily suspending civil liberties in the area.
* The British government said on Thursday it had sanctioned
steel manufacturing and mining company Evraz in response to
Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian shares tumbled on Friday while the U.S. dollar and
Treasury yields rose in a reversal of a day earlier after
investors expressed concerns that rising interest rates could
hurt global economic growth.
($1 = 6.6859 Chinese yuan renminbi)
