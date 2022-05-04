Log in
Copper steadies near 4-1/2 month lows but demand worries linger

05/04/2022 | 07:18am EDT
LONDON, May 4 (Reuters) - Copper prices on Wednesday steadied near 4-1/2 month lows as traders weighed the risks of rising interest rates, COVID outbreaks in China and slowing factory activity impacting demand.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 1% at $9,499.50 at 1048 GMT after falling 3.7% on Tuesday.

The metal used in power and construction surged from less than $5,000 a tonne in March 2020 to a record high of $10,845 in March this year, but is now down around 13% from that peak.

"The outlook in the short term is challenging," said Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen. But he said over the longer term prices would be supported by the shift from fossil fuels to electrification, which will require large amounts of copper.

CHINA HOLIDAY: Chinese markets have been closed for a public holiday, reducing trading activity. They reopen on Thursday.

COVID: Beijing is trying to stop the spread of COVID-19 and avoid the fate of Shanghai, where millions have been under strict lockdown for more than a month.

"A deteriorating COVID situation is one of the key headwinds weighing on metals," said ING analyst Wenyu Yao. China is the biggest metals consumer.

FACTORIES: Data in recent days show manufacturing activity slowing or contracting in China, the United States and Europe in April.

FED: The U.S. Federal Reserve is expected on Wednesday to raise interest rates by 0.5% -- the biggest hike since 2000 -- and announce the start of reductions to its $9 trillion balance sheet.

DOLLAR: The U.S. dollar is near a 20-year high against a basket of major global currencies, making dollar-priced metals costlier for non-U.S. buyers.

POSITIONING: Speculators have abandoned a large net long position in COMEX copper and are new betting on price falls, brokers Marex said.

PERU: Hundreds of workers from a major copper mine took to the streets of Peru's capital to demand that the government solve a conflict that has halted mine work.

METALS PRICES: LME aluminium was up 1.6% at $2,956 a tonne after falling 4.6% on Tuesday. Zinc was down 1.1% at $3,918, nickel fell 1.2% to $30,620, lead rose 0.3% to $2,257.50 and tin was up 1% at $40,670.

(Reporting by Peter Hobson Additional reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernadette Baum)


© Reuters 2022
