  Homepage
  News
News
All News 

Copper struggles to find momentum as China data weighs

11/29/2022 | 11:56pm EST
BEIJING, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Copper prices lost momentum on Wednesday as a seven-month low reading in China's economic data weakened sentiment, though a weaker U.S. dollar lent some support.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.3% at $8,057.5 a tonne by 0420 GMT, while the most-traded January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange slipped 0.3% to 64,650 yuan ($9,056.52) a tonne.

China's official manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) stood at 48.0, the lowest reading in seven months, against 49.2 in October, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). Economists in a Reuters poll had predicted it to come in at 49.0.

"The weaker than expected data somehow curbed previous upbeat sentiment," a Shanghai-based futures trader said.

Copper prices rallied in the previous session, buoyed by hopes of Beijing loosening its COVID-19 policy after it extended support to the embattled property sector.

J.P. Morgan said its baseline scenario assumes a likely shift in China's policy to re-opening from next spring, while "the path between now and then could be challenging."

Globally, investors are awaiting Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech for insights into the U.S. central bank's monetary policy path.

The dollar index has fallen from a 20-year high hit on Sept. 28, supporting metals prices as it becomes cheaper for non-dollar holders to buy the greenback-priced commodities.

Meanwhile, a trucker strike in Chile that started last week ended on Tuesday after trucker groups signed an agreement with business organisations and the government to improve conditions.

Among other metals, aluminium held unchanged at $2,378.5 a tonne, while zinc added 0.2% to $2,940 a tonne and lead climbed 0.3% to $2,140 a tonne, and tin shed 1.7% to $22,400 a tonne.

SHFE aluminium fell 1.1% to 18,740 yuan a tonne, nickel jumped 3% to 199,530 yuan a tonne, zinc was down 1% at 23,690 yuan a tonne, and tin slid 0.6% to 183,640 yuan a tonne.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click or ($1 = 7.1385 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Dhanya Ann Thoppil)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.36% 1.19892 Delayed Quote.-11.61%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.16% 0.73707 Delayed Quote.-6.29%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX -0.12% 13036.3 Real-time Quote.6.93%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.35% 1.03597 Delayed Quote.-9.04%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.02% 0.012254 Delayed Quote.-8.79%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.46% 0.6222 Delayed Quote.-9.85%
S&P GSCI ALUMINUM INDEX -0.06% 150.3363 Real-time Quote.-16.24%
SCA PROPERTY GROUP 0.73% 2.76 Delayed Quote.-8.42%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.01% 7.14485 Delayed Quote.12.40%
