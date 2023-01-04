Copper subdued as Fed minutes in focus

Jan 4 (Reuters) -
Benchmark London copper steadied on Wednesday, after trading
in a narrow range during Asian hours ahead of the keenly awaited
minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's most recent meeting.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was
virtually flat at $8,318 a tonne, as of 0700 GMT.
On the Shanghai Futures Exchange, however, the most-traded
February copper contract ended daytime trade 1.7% lower
at 64,560 yuan ($9,372.82) a tonne.
A surge of COVID-19 infections in top metals consumer China,
along with looming weak growth in the United States and Europe,
have clouded demand prospects for metals.
"However, (the darkening economic outlook) will also
increase the market's expectations that the Fed will slow down
the pace of interest rate hikes in the future," Huatai Futures
analysts said in a note.
"The likelihood of sustained dollar strength also diminishes
accordingly."
Minutes of the Fed's Dec. 13-14 policy meeting, due at 1900
GMT, could provide clues on its future interest rate moves,
analysts said.
In China, analysts said metal prices were likely to remain
volatile in the near term as the Spring Festival holidays later
this month is expected to curb demand, but the anticipation of
more economic stimulus from Beijing could provide support.
Among other metals, LME aluminium was up 0.1% at
$2,313 a tonne, zinc dipped 1.2% to $2,966.50, lead
declined 0.6% to $2,265.50, and tin dropped 0.4%
to $25,385.
In Shanghai, aluminium dropped 2.5% to 17,865
yuan a tonne, zinc shed 1.4% to 23,105 yuan, tin
slipped 0.3% to 207,610 yuan, and lead fell
0.9% to 15,765 yuan.
Shanghai nickel climbed 1% to 229,420 yuan a tonne
following LME nickel's strong overnight gains on expectations
that a large short position maturing in January would have to be
bought back, according to traders.
($1 = 6.8880 yuan)
(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Nivedita
Bhattacharjee, Rashmi Aich and Savio D'Souza)