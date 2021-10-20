Log in
Copperstate Farms Announces, "Your Bright Horizon" Social Equity Scholarship Program to Enable Cannabis Entrepreneurs

10/20/2021 | 01:01pm EDT
PHOENIX, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copperstate Farms Management, LLC,  a vertically integrated cannabis company based in Arizona, today announced the launch of Your Bright Horizon, a new scholarship program to enable cannabis dispensary ownership for social equity license applicants. With the recent passage of Proposition 207, an additional 26 cannabis dispensary licenses were allocated for Arizona’s Social Equity Ownership Program. Qualified applicants have the opportunity to pay a $4,000 fee to enter the license lottery in December of this year.

Your Bright Horizon provides valuable assistance throughout the application process and covers all application fees, helping to make the submission deadline more attainable and manageable for participants. Plus, should the applicant win one of the lottery licenses, Copperstate Farms will guide them through the entire process of setting up and running a successful and compliant cannabis dispensary, providing management expertise, software systems, and retail inventory.

There are a limited number of scholarships available now through November 15th, so those interested in taking the first step towards owning their own Arizona cannabis dispensary can learn more by visiting YourBrightHorizon.com. License applicants who are awarded a scholarship must complete their online Arizona Department of Health Services’ class by mid-November in order to qualify and submit their final license application by December 14th.

“Over the past five years at Copperstate Farms, we have built a successful operation as one of the largest cannabis growers in North America and top retailer in Arizona. Now, we want to pass our operational expertise to the next generation of cannabis entrepreneurs,” stated Copperstate Farms co-founder and Managing Director, Scott Barker.

Your Bright Horizon gives social equity applicants a support system and the infrastructure to submit a strong dispensary application and ultimately improve their chances of securing an adult-use Arizona dispensary license.

In addition to the $4,000 in financial aid to cover application fees, scholarship awardees will receive petition assistance to clean previous marijuana convictions, and educational tools and guidance from the Diversity Leadership Alliance.

“We are excited to be a part of this scholarship program with Copperstate Farms and provide much needed assistance to those who deserve a fresh start. The Diversity Leadership Alliance will work closely with Your Bright Horizon applicants, providing leadership training and resources for success,” explained Joanna de’Shay, Executive Director at Diversity Leadership Alliance.

Copperstate Farms has held several Expungement Resource Clinics with Arizona NORML and is a participating sponsor for the Marijuana Industry Trade Association (MITA) Social Equity Mentorship Program. The Company is committed to building a diverse and thriving cannabis business sector that offers equal opportunity for those with entrepreneurial goals, who need a supporting arm.

“We hope to foster long lasting partnerships through Your Bright Horizon and set social equity applicants up for success,” said Barker.

Copperstate Farms is home to a 40-acre glass greenhouse facility in Snowflake, Arizona, and is the parent company of dispensary retail concept Sol Flower, which has locations in Tempe, Scottsdale, and Sun City, Arizona.

For more information visit CopperstateFarms.com.

About Copperstate Farms Management, LLC:

Established in 2016, Copperstate Farms Management, LLC, is a vertically integrated cannabis company headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. The company manages the licensed production and distribution of cannabis in the U.S. and operates a 1.7-million-square-foot greenhouse in Snowflake, Arizona. Copperstate Farms is the parent company of multiple product suites and the dispensary retail concept Sol Flower, which includes a public-facing café and wellness classroom. The multi-use dispensary brand has locations in Tempe, Scottsdale, and Sun City, Arizona.

Copperstate Farms is dedicated to bringing growth to the local and state economy through the hiring of local laborers, material suppliers, and contractors. For more information, visit CopperstateFarms.com.

Media Contact:
Neko Catanzaro
Proven Media
Neko@provenmediaservices.com
(401) 484-4980


HOT NEWS