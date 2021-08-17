Copperstate Farms Expands Cultivation Headquarters with New Hydrocarbon Lab

PHOENIX, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copperstate Farms Management, LLC, a vertically integrated cannabis company based in Arizona, today announced the completion of a new hydrocarbon lab at its cultivation headquarters in Snowflake, Arizona. The design incorporates leading-edge cannabis technology and equipment, allowing the Company to expand its extraction capabilities and production methods.



Copperstate Farms completed the construction and received approval to operate in Spring 2021, adding 1000 square-feet of highly specialized lab space dedicated to the formulation of live resin products.

“Our primary focus was to increase our concentrate offerings and continue to deliver quality and consistency across our house concentrate brands and wholesale accounts,” stated Copperstate Farms co-founder and Managing Director Fife Symington. “We’ve invested in state-of-the-art equipment and world class talent to enhance our extraction processes and workflow.”

Director of Extraction at Copperstate Farms Zach Brown has overseen the installation of large-scale hydrocarbon extraction equipment that utilizes n-butane, n-propane, and blends of butane and propane to extract live resin concentrates from fresh frozen cannabis plants. These substantial extraction systems have prompted the Company to expand its highly trained lab personnel, adding four C1D1 technicians to ensure continuous extraction operations.

“The new hydrocarbon lab has allowed us to further support the increasing demands of an adult-use cannabis market. We’ve incorporated a THCA isolate or ‘diamond’ production method into our systems and developed new SKUs, including a live resin cartridge,” Brown explained.

The debut of the hydrocarbon lab is part of a larger cultivation growth strategy at Copperstate Farms which includes plans to double its production footprint to 80 acres of glass greenhouses. Beyond its cultivation facility, the company operates four Sol Flower dispensaries and is home to multiple product suites including Copperstate and Good Things Coming.

For more information visit CopperstateFarms.com.

About Copperstate Farms Management, LLC:

Established in 2016, Copperstate Farms Management, LLC, is a vertically integrated cannabis company headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. The company manages the licensed production and distribution of cannabis in the U.S. and operates a 1.7-million-square-foot greenhouse in Snowflake, Arizona. Copperstate Farms is the parent company of multiple product suites and the dispensary retail concept Sol Flower, which includes a public-facing café and wellness classroom. The multi-use dispensary brand has locations in Tempe, Scottsdale, and Sun City, Arizona.

Copperstate Farms is dedicated to bringing growth to the local and state economy through the hiring of local laborers, material suppliers, and contractors. For more information, visit CopperstateFarms.com.

Media Contact:

Neko Catanzaro

Proven Media

Neko@provenmediaservices.com

(401) 484-4980

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/45d7a980-99fb-4838-abea-8b43678f5fa0