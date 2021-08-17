Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Copperstate Farms Expands Cultivation Headquarters with New Hydrocarbon Lab

08/17/2021 | 12:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PHOENIX, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copperstate Farms Management, LLC, a vertically integrated cannabis company based in Arizona, today announced the completion of a new hydrocarbon lab at its cultivation headquarters in Snowflake, Arizona. The design incorporates leading-edge cannabis technology and equipment, allowing the Company to expand its extraction capabilities and production methods.

Copperstate Farms completed the construction and received approval to operate in Spring 2021, adding 1000 square-feet of highly specialized lab space dedicated to the formulation of live resin products.

“Our primary focus was to increase our concentrate offerings and continue to deliver quality and consistency across our house concentrate brands and wholesale accounts,” stated Copperstate Farms co-founder and Managing Director Fife Symington. “We’ve invested in state-of-the-art equipment and world class talent to enhance our extraction processes and workflow.”

Director of Extraction at Copperstate Farms Zach Brown has overseen the installation of large-scale hydrocarbon extraction equipment that utilizes n-butane, n-propane, and blends of butane and propane to extract live resin concentrates from fresh frozen cannabis plants. These substantial extraction systems have prompted the Company to expand its highly trained lab personnel, adding four C1D1 technicians to ensure continuous extraction operations.

“The new hydrocarbon lab has allowed us to further support the increasing demands of an adult-use cannabis market. We’ve incorporated a THCA isolate or ‘diamond’ production method into our systems and developed new SKUs, including a live resin cartridge,” Brown explained.

The debut of the hydrocarbon lab is part of a larger cultivation growth strategy at Copperstate Farms which includes plans to double its production footprint to 80 acres of glass greenhouses. Beyond its cultivation facility, the company operates four Sol Flower dispensaries and is home to multiple product suites including Copperstate and Good Things Coming.

For more information visit CopperstateFarms.com.

About Copperstate Farms Management, LLC:
Established in 2016, Copperstate Farms Management, LLC, is a vertically integrated cannabis company headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. The company manages the licensed production and distribution of cannabis in the U.S. and operates a 1.7-million-square-foot greenhouse in Snowflake, Arizona. Copperstate Farms is the parent company of multiple product suites and the dispensary retail concept Sol Flower, which includes a public-facing café and wellness classroom. The multi-use dispensary brand has locations in Tempe, Scottsdale, and Sun City, Arizona.

Copperstate Farms is dedicated to bringing growth to the local and state economy through the hiring of local laborers, material suppliers, and contractors. For more information, visit CopperstateFarms.com.

Media Contact:
Neko Catanzaro
Proven Media
Neko@provenmediaservices.com
(401) 484-4980

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/45d7a980-99fb-4838-abea-8b43678f5fa0


Primary Logo

Fife Symington

Copperstate Farms co-founder and Managing Director Fife Symington at the company's 1.7-million-square-foot greenhouse in Snowflake, Arizona.

© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:14pCanadian job postings in digital sectors during COVID-19
PU
12:14pCassidy, Inhofe, Colleagues Condemn Biden Choosing OPEC Over American Energy Workers
PU
12:14pNETFLIX : How 'He's All That' Updates a Classic Teen Movie for a New Generation While Staying True to Its Roots →
PU
12:14pBLOOMBERG : Ozon Targets one-third of booming Russian e-commerce market
PU
12:14pNEOVASC : Announces Submission of COSIRA-II Protocol Supplement to FDA (Form 6-K)
PU
12:14pUNILEVER : How rivals became allies in the fight against waste
PU
12:14pABIVAX : receives approval for ABX464 phase 1 study in Japanese subjects for subsequent inclusion of Japan into the global phase 3 program in ulcerative colitis
PU
12:14pBUSINESS FIRST BANCSHARES : B1BANK Announces b1 FOUNDATION and Appoints Will M. Campbell, Jr. as Director
PU
12:14pMotion2AI raises a $12.6M Series-A to provide AI services for warehouse mobility
GL
12:10pFOX : Judge questions Fox News bid to shake Smartmatic's $2.7 billion election lawsuit
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1DECENTRALISED FINANCE: Latest front in crypto's hacking problem
2China steps up tech scrutiny with rules over unfair competition, critical data
3Dollar rises for 2nd day on Afghanistan, Delta variant woes
4Wall Street slides on concern over weak retail data, Delta spread
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : European stocks edge higher after data, virus worries linger

HOT NEWS