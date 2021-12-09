Log in
Corcept Therapeutics Inc. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

12/09/2021 | 04:44pm EST
Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Corcept Therapeutics Inc. (“Corcept” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CORT) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Corcept Therapeutics slumps as much as 28% to the lowest in over a year after saying in a filing that on Nov. 15 it received a records subpoena from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Jersey seeking information about the sale and promotion of Korlym.

The subpoena also covers Corcept’s relationships with and payments to health-care professionals who can prescribe or recommend Korlym and prior authorizations and reimbursement for Korlym.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA and NY Bar
lesley@portnoylaw.com
310-692-8883
www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising


