Corcoran Global Living Welcomes RCM Realty Group with Expansion into Carson City and Gardnerville, Nevada

Carson City, NV, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corcoran Global Living, an independently owned and operated affiliate of Corcoran Group, LLC, has welcomed Carson City-based RCM Realty Group to its growing operation. With this latest expansion, Corcoran Global Living has climbed to the top five brokerages in Nevada with gross annual sales of $2.1 billion.

Since first launching in the Reno/Lake Tahoe market of Northern Nevada and California nearly two years ago, Corcoran Global Living has burgeoned into a formidable power broker across the entire state. With 18 offices in Las Vegas, Henderson, Lake Las Vegas, Summerlin, Reno, South Lake Tahoe, Zephyr Cove, Incline Village, Tahoe City, Truckee, Sacramento, and the newest locations in Gardnerville and Carson City, the firm is well positioned to serve its broad client base.

RCM Realty Group first opened its doors in 2014 when friends and colleagues Heidi McFadden, Mark Turner, and Sam Landis decided that there was an unfulfilled need in the Carson City real estate brokerage market for a smaller, non-affiliated, boutique real estate firm with a deep understanding of Carson City real estate, and the ability to attract and retain both new and established highly productive agents.

At the time, Heidi had more than 10 years of experience managing and selling for a local real estate brokerage and a unique ability to communicate and connect with the types of agents needed to build a top producing office. Mark had a broker’s license, land to develop, and had run a smaller brokerage, Silver Oak Properties, Inc. since the mid 1990s. Sam was a homebuilder who had paired up with Mark to scale up his business through access to private financing and inventoried residential land. Sam and Mark were amongst the first builders in Northern Nevada to start risking capital and building homes after the recession. The three pooled their resources and talents to found RCM Realty Group, and by 2016, had three locations between Carson City and the Carson Valley.

“We have always felt we would not sell or partner with another brokerage unless the values and the culture of the merging entity closely matched ours, and Corcoran Global Living checked those boxes for us,” commented Heidi McFadden. “I'm so excited for this venture and am looking forward to growth and opportunity for our whole team.”

Heidi McFadden, Mark Turner, and Sam Landis join Corcoran Global Living as Partners. Heidi will also lead as the District Office Manager for the Carson City and Gardnerville offices. Heidi, Mark, and Sam have held themselves to high professional standards throughout their careers and voluntarily taken leadership roles in their respective industries as well as the community and State of Nevada at large.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Heidi, Mark, Sam, and their entire group of associates to Corcoran Global Living. Expanding into the Carson Valley market has been on our roadmap, but equally important was finding the right partner who shared in our vision, values, and culture. We’ve found that with this group, and know they’ll be a welcome addition to our CGL family as leaders, partners and friends,” commented Michael Mahon, Chief Executive Officer of Corcoran Global Living. “With our line-up of record-breaking sales, top producing individuals, top producing teams, and exemplary leadership, Corcoran Global Living’s strength and reach is unstoppable.”

About Corcoran Global Living

Founded on the principle of putting people first, Corcoran Global Living, an independently owned and operated affiliate of The Corcoran Group, serves the Northern California, Southern California, Reno/Lake Tahoe, Southern Nevada, and Central Ohio markets with more than 70 strategically located offices throughout the regions. Corcoran Global Living is well positioned to provide exceptional service to its loyal clientele with nearly 2,600 dedicated, professional associates and gross annual sales of $10 billion. Known for making a positive difference in the communities where associates and staff live, the Corcoran Global Living organization is poised for expansive growth to service clients in California, Nevada, Ohio, and additional new markets and communities. From luxury homes and income properties to vacation getaways and first-time homes, Corcoran Global Living has the experience, insight and expertise to achieve and surpass clients’ highest expectations. For more information, visit CorcoranGL.com.

