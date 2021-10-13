Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

 Cord Continues Record Growth With Its New Micro-model Approach, Automating an Archaic Annotation Process With $12.5M in New Funding

10/13/2021 | 06:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Cord - a start-up company automating annotation for computer vision data - has raised a $12.5M Series A round, a fast follow on to a $4.5M seed round in June of this year. The round is led by CRV with participation from Y Combinator Continuity, Harpoon Ventures, and Crane Venture Partners.

Co-Founders Ulrik Stig Hansen and Eric Landau realized that the next generation of AI applications will be driven by data-centric approaches centered around training data creation, management, and evaluation.

Current methods are reliant on workforces of millions of people to prepare training datasets for AI use. They created Cord to replace these manual processes that make AI development expensive, time consuming, and difficult to scale.

“We knew early on that we needed a new technologically-focused method to solve this problem,” said Hansen. “We realized that rather than automating the annotation process with one single monolithic model, we could break down the problem into very small and manageable components, each automated with their own ‘micro-model’. Basically, we have reduced the entire labelling process to an automated assembly line fuelled by our revolutionary micro-model approach”.

Cord’s meteoric growth in less than a year, and new micro-model approach in a very competitive market is a testament to the founders technical strength, and grit. There is no doubt that businesses need a more scalable way to annotate data, and Cord is the scalable solution.

Since the company’s launch in early 2021 and founding in 2020, the platform has facilitated the annotation of more than 100 million frames and images and served customers in verticals such as medical imaging, smart cities, sports analytics, satellite imaging, and more. Cord’s approach has allowed customers to build their own custom automated annotation pipelines and workflows, and has dramatically reduced the time and cost to get their models developed. Usage is scaling rapidly, with the number of labels generated on the platform growing ~70% month-over-month.

Cord will continue to scale the organization with plans to expand its set of automation tools, data curation features, and model evaluation modules. “We have made a lot of progress so far, but we still have a long path ahead of us. Our team is working tirelessly to continue building a platform that allows for labelled training data to be created largely by machines rather than by humans,” said Hansen.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
06:23aChina's Sept exports surprisingly robust despite power crunch
RE
06:22aA virtual meeting between WFTU and the General Federation of Yemen workers' trade unions took place on October 13th, 2021
PU
06:22aUNEMPLOYMENT RATES, OECD - UPDATED : October 2021
PU
06:22aNATIONAL ENERGY SERVICES REUNITED : to Release Third Quarter Financial Results on November 3rd
PU
06:22aOMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Ooredoo and Huawei Embark on a Joint Mission to Advance Digital Talent Development
PU
06:22aInformation on “Texprocil- Marketplace a B2B platform”
PU
06:22aLIGHTSPEED COMMERCE : Should I Be Claiming All Of My Tips? Advice for Restaurant Servers
PU
06:22aAPPLUS SERVICES S A : + 2021 Notification of Third Quarter 2021 Trading Update
PU
06:22aYOUGOV : With government plans to ban laughing gas, Brits consider it less harmful than alcohol or tobacco
PU
06:22aNOMURA : Corrections to News Releases(PDF 218KB)
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1World stocks soft before U.S. CPI, oil near multi-year highs
2ARCELORMITTAL : JP Morgan keeps its Buy rating
3Festering Evergrande contagion worries push China spreads to record
4Billionaire Alibaba founder Jack Ma reappears in Hong Kong - sources
5Tesla pushing Volkswagen to accelerate electric vehicle shift

HOT NEWS