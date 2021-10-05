Cordant Health Solutions Receives Accreditation From College of American Pathologists for 22nd Consecutive Year

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cordant Health Solutions®, a leader in providing innovative tools for monitoring patients in behavioral health programs, has been awarded accreditation by the Accreditation Committee of the College of American Pathologists (CAP) for its laboratory located in Flagstaff.

Cordant has successfully met the stringent standards for CAP accreditation since September 2000 and is one of only 35 laboratories in the U.S. with accreditation for forensic drug testing (CAP FDT).

"We are very proud to once again meet the strict criteria required by CAP and continuously strive to improve on the high levels of quality and accuracy in our operations," said Richard Stripp, Ph.D., chief scientific and technical officer of Cordant. "We understand that there is a person behind each specimen we receive and that their life may be greatly impacted by their laboratory test result. We take this responsibility seriously and are committed to clinical and operational excellence for our clients and for the patients and participants in their care."

The U.S. federal government recognizes the CAP Laboratory Accreditation Program as being equal to or more stringent than the government's own inspection program. During the CAP accreditation process, designed to ensure the highest standard of care for all laboratory patients, inspectors examine the laboratory's records and quality control of procedures for the preceding two years. CAP inspectors also examine laboratory staff qualifications, equipment, facilities, safety program and record, and overall management.

Cordant's Tacoma laboratory is also one of only 20 laboratories in the U.S. certified by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA). In addition, Cordant is CLIA-certified and is one of only two toxicology companies outside of California to attain a California license for methadone testing, a medication used in the treatment of opioid use disorder.

About Cordant Health Solutions®

Cordant Health Solutions® (cordantsolutions.com) provides innovative tools for monitoring behavioral health, chronic pain and criminal justice cases. Cordant's unique pharmacy and drug testing programs provide accurate, actionable results to protect prescribers, hold patients accountable and optimize quality of life.

A leader in quality standards, Cordant provides solutions for payers, clinicians and organizations involved with substance use disorder, pain management and criminal justice agencies. Cordant is one of the only healthcare companies that offers monitoring and risk assessment tools through its innovative drug testing options and full-service, high-touch pharmacies, which specialize in the management and dispensing of addiction treatment medications. Cordant's testing protocols and digital case-management tools help clients become more efficient and effective in using drug testing programs to monitor patient adherence, reduce risk and improve patient outcomes.

