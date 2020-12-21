Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Core Industrial Partners Affiliate Acquires Dahlquist Machine

12/21/2020 | 06:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CORE Industrial Partners (“CORE”), a Chicago-based private equity firm, announced today the acquisition of Dahlquist Machine, Inc. (“Dahlquist Machine” or the “Company”), a provider of precision machined components primarily for the medical and instrumentation end markets, by an affiliate of CORE, Incodema Holdings LLC (“Incodema”).

Founded in 1969 and headquartered north of Minneapolis in Ham Lake, Minnesota, Dahlquist Machine specializes in high-speed precision machining of light metal, aluminum and plastic products for a customer base largely comprised of established medical device and laboratory testing equipment OEMs. In addition to medical, Dahlquist Machine also serves the electronics, instrumental and industrials end markets with a suite of more than 30 modern CNC mills and lathes. The Company is ISO9001 compliant.

John May, Managing Partner of CORE, said, “Dahlquist Machine is readily identified by its customers as a premium and often sole source supplier for high-mix CNC machining services across countless product platforms. In addition to the utmost attention to quality control, the Company has a superior record of on-time delivery over the past three decades. We view Dahlquist Machine as the foundation of a broader precision machining business for the Incodema platform, and we are eager to work with Jeff and the entire Dahlquist Machine team.”

Jeff Dahlquist, President of Dahlquist Machine, said, “On behalf of all Dahlquist Machine employees, we’re excited to begin this new partnership. Five of our original employees from the early 1990’s remain with the business, and I’m looking forward to partnering with a firm such as CORE who will not only provide the resources and expertise to continue our growth trajectory, but also respect the culture and legacy of our company.”

Winston & Strawn LLP provided legal representation to CORE in the transaction. The Peakstone Group acted as exclusive financial advisor to Dahlquist Machine in connection with this transaction.

ABOUT CORE INDUSTRIAL PARTNERS:

CORE Industrial Partners is a Chicago-based private equity firm investing in North American lower middle-market manufacturing and industrial technology businesses. CORE’s team is comprised of highly experienced former CEOs and investment professionals with shared beliefs, deep experience, and a proven track record of building market-leading businesses. Through our capital, insight, and operational expertise, CORE partners with management teams and strives to build best-in-class companies with lasting results. For more information, visit www.coreipfund.com.

ABOUT DAHLQUIST MACHINE:

Founded in 1969, Dahlquist Machine is a high-speed provider of light metal, aluminum and plastic precision machined components primarily for the medical and instrumentation end markets. Headquartered north of Minneapolis, Dahlquist Machine is ISO9001 compliant and operates over 30 CNC mills and lathes. For more information, visit www.dahlquistmachine.com.

ABOUT INCODEMA HOLDINGS LLC:

Incodema Holdings LLC (“Incodema”) is a leading provider of sheet metal cutting and forming solutions, including laser, micro waterjet, specialty stamping, multislide, welding and photochemical etching across numerous end markets, including electronics, aerospace and defense, medical and industrials, among others. Headquartered in Ithaca, New York, with an additional state-of-the-art facility in Newark, New York, Incodema holds certifications and compliance designations including AS9100 Rev. D, ISO 9001 and ITAR. To learn more, visit www.incodema.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
06:40aBNP PARIBAS : Wealth Management presents its 10 investment themes for 2021
AQ
06:40aDiamondback Energy, Inc. to Acquire QEP Resources in All-Stock Transaction
GL
06:39aConsumer Expectations Survey Report for the Fourth Quarter of 2020
PU
06:39aTETRA BIO PHARMA : Confirms it is on Track to Receive Government Funding
PU
06:39aNORSK HYDRO : Hydro Karmøy Technology Pilot successfully verified
PU
06:37aFACTBOX-Europe's plans to vaccinate against COVID-19
RE
06:37aXILAM ANIMATION : ‘Lupin's Tales' wins the 2020 Pulcinella Award for a Preschool TV series
PU
06:37aINTERPUMP S P A : Share buyback report
PU
06:37aTHALES : SEC Transport, First Company Obtaining Urban Rail Certification in China with TSTCBTC®2.0 Signaling System
PU
06:37aPER AARSLEFF A/S : Annual report for 2019/20
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Brexit clouds airline ownership as Spanish-led fix rebuffed
2ACCOR : Air France KLM, Getlink shares slide as Europe closes doors to UK on COVID fears
3Shell to write down assets again, taking cuts to more than $22 billion
4Tesla's Elon Musk asks about converting "large transactions" to bitcoin
5NESTE OYJ : NESTE OYJ : Corporation - Managers' Transactions, Mäki-Kala (disposal)

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ