Core Launches Construction Marketplace to Grow Jobs & Help Solve Labor Shortage

09/21/2020 | 06:01am EDT

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As workers navigate an unpredictable job market fraught with challenges exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, several Silicon Valley pioneers have joined forces to launch Core, an online and in-app construction labor marketplace. Core bridges the gap between employers and the skilled labor workforce and was built to serve as a transformative solution, addressing the massive labor shortage for the world’s largest industry.

In its seed funding round, Core raised $4MM from notable investors including Pete Flint (NFX) and John Lyman (Google Ventures) in addition to angel investors Rob Hayes and Caterina Fake who fueled companies including Trulia, Flickr, Uber, and Twitter.

Co-founded by serial entrepreneur and angel investor, Di-Ann Eisnor, formerly of Waze (Google), Core is a construction labor marketplace that matches construction/trade workers with general contractors, subcontractors, and companies. Eisnor, who was born into a family of tradesmen and truckers, has spent years working with technology start-ups. She launched Core with the mission of serving the workers she grew up with and helping an industry rife with labor problems.

On the launch of Core, Eisnor said, “Silicon Valley needs to do better. We need to work with the industry to support the trades. We need technology to serve workers, enhance our strength and speed, and keep us safer. The construction industry certainly doesn’t need us to tell them how to do their work better but they do want tools—this industry is teeming with innovation and excitement, and the time is now.”

Representing 13 percent of the world’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), the construction workforce shortage is one of the most significant threats to the success of the global economy. Despite employing about seven percent of the world’s working-age population, there is a persistent challenge to cultivate and hire talent. The manual way of matching contract work has traditionally relied on word-of-mouth referrals, leaving many qualified workers without an opportunity to enter the industry. Leveraging digital technology, Core is empowering workers with the tools necessary to find better-paying jobs and ease the stress associated with the labor market job search. The Company is working collaboratively across the industry with both union and non-union companies including, Factory OS, Blach Construction, and Urban Community.

“Practical skills assessment and matching talent to tasks has long been a critical challenge in our industry. We welcome Core’s offering of significantly improving the process,” said Mike O’Brien, senior vice president, Turner Construction.

"Men and women working in the traditional trades have a rich history—yet they are an underserved community that deserves better access to career mobility and growth. Core brings them online, creates a virtuous cycle between employers and employees, and connects them to training that expands their skills, capacities, and opportunities," explained Caterina Fake, investor at Yes VC, co-founder of Flickr, and Core investor.

Core offers a wide range of services to help individuals “Build a Career that Builds the World.” Serving as a bridge between laborers, general contractors (GCs), and subs, Core blends technology with real human engagement using its “Global People Team” to scale referrals, deploy talent, and grow careers.

Eisnor concludes, “The trade workers are the ones who should benefit from career development, more money, and more access. In Silicon Valley we do two things well, solve problems with technology and focus on workers with career development and incentives—this is what we want to bring to the table.”

ABOUT CORE:
As workers navigate an unpredictable job market fraught with challenges exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, several of Silicon Valley’s pioneers have joined forces to launch Core, an online and in-app construction labor marketplace. Core matches employers with a skilled labor workforce to help solve the massive labor shortage for the world’s largest industry. The Core app (“Crews by Core-Construction”) is free and available for download on the App Store and Google Play. To find out more, visit the website, www.byCore.com and follow the conversation on social media Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Leah Lupo | Leah@Blackopspublicrelations.com | 516-659-4456
Courtney Lis | Courtney@Blackopspublicrelations.com | 970-581-6231

A video accompanying this release is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/56468881-9788-4952-a639-548f882aa77f

© GlobeNewswire 2020
