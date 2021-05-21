Core & Main, Inc. Files Registration Statement for Initial Public Offering of Class A Common Stock

Log in
05/21/2021 | 04:46pm EDT
ST. LOUIS, May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Core & Main, Inc. announced today that it filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) relating to the proposed initial public offering (“IPO”) of shares of its Class A common stock.

The shares will be offered by a group of underwriters led by Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC. When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316 or by emailing prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, North Carolina 27560, telephone: 1-800-221-1037, or by emailing usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com; or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at 1-866-803-9204.

A registration statement relating to the proposed IPO has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

About Core & Main

Based in St. Louis, Core & Main is a leading specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets nationwide. Core & Main’s specialty products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.


Media Relations: Jennifer Noonan
Core & Main
3147509670
jennifer.noonan@coreandmain.com

Investor Relations: Robyn Bradbury
Core & Main
3149959116
InvestorRelations@coreandmain.com

